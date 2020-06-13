Check out List of 10 most viewed artistes on YouTube in Sub-Saharan Africa

The list of 10 Most Viewed Artistes in Sub-Saharan Africa On YouTube is out and Singer Naseeb Abdul Juma aka Diamond Platnumz holds the number one spot with over 1 billion views on his channel since it was started in 2011.

Number two on the list are Nigeria’s twin brother’s P Square (Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye) with over 811 million views on their channel before they separated.

Thirds on the list is Davido who has garnered over 618 million views on his YouTune channel, followed by Fally Ipupa with 617 million views respectively.

Here is the Full List

1. Diamond Platnmuz- 1 Billion views

2. P Square -811 million views

3. Davido- 618 million views

4. Fally Ipupa – 617 million views

5. Mr Flavour- 617 million views

6. Tekno Miles- 574 million views

7. Burna Boy- 508 million views

8. Wizkid- 480 million views

9. Snach- 472 Million views

10. Yemi Alade- 434 million views

1 Billion views on YouTube

On Wednesday, Platnumz became the first artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to garner over 1 Billion views on his YouTube Channel.

Platnumz who enjoys over 3.6 million subscribers has so far uploaded a total of 655 videos on his Channel. Apart from his music videos, the WCB President also has a tendency of posting behind the scene clips of his videos, his shows, both local and International.

On June 1, 2020, Platnumz also got a rare recognition from Billboard on how to go global on YouTube.

Billboard- one of the biggest entertainment media brands in America featured Platnumz in one of their publications, telling Western artistes to emulate the Tanzanian singer if they want to go global on YouTube.