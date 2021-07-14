Zuchu makes history, becomes the most watched female artiste in East Africa

The Sukari hit-maker has achieved yet another millstone, becoming the most watched female artiste in the whole of East Africa, after accumulating over 200 Million views on her Channel.

The achievement come days after Zuchu was rewarded by the YouTube Management with a Golden Plaque for surpassing the 1 million subscribers.

A thankful Zuchu put up an appreciation post that reads; “200,000,000 MILLION TOTAL VIEWERS ON @youtubemusic THANK YOU FOR YOUR ENDLESS SUPPORT .WOW 🙏 I JUST LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH”.

Singer Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, WCB Wasafi also congratulated Zuchu for breaking her own records.

“Congratulations Queen @officialzuchu 🎈🎊🎉🍾 You Have reached 200,000,000 million Total Views On @youtube

Most Viewed Female In East Africa Much thanks to all Fans Around The World 🌍 🌎 🗺

Singer Nandy is second with over 114,313,881 views on the streaming platform, after joining on July 5th, 2016.

Singer Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

Vanessa Mdee hanged her boots in the music industry at a time she had over 40,382,586 views and counting.

Zuchu’s Records

On June 17, 2021, Zuchu became the first female artiste in East Africa to be awarded the Golden Plaque by the YouTube Community after her channel surpassed the 1 Million subscribers mark.

The singer has already gathered another 390,000 subscribers after hitting 1 million subscribers in March this year, a record which saw her become the first female artiste in Africa to achieve such a milestone within 11 months.

Zuchu also became the first female artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to clock 1 million views on YouTube within 22 hours through her song, Sukari.

The song has since received over 45 million views just 5 months since its release, becoming the most watched song in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2021.

Zuchu who was officially unveiled as a WCB signee back in April 2020 has been setting and breaking her own records with just months into the music industry.