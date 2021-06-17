WCB Signee Zuchu surprises mother Khadija Kopa with brand new car

On Wednesday, the Sukari maker shared a video with her fans, capturing the whole surprise and how perfectly it was executed.

Zuchu's mother Khadija Kopa who is a rekown taarab singer, couldn't believe how her daughter planned the whole surprise without her knowledge.

She thanked the WCB signee saying she is happy to own a car gift from her daughter, with a short prayer of prosperity and success.

Zuchu and her Mother Bi Khadija Omar Kopa. Pulse Live Kenya

The Surprise

“I FINALLY BOUGHT MY MUM HER FAVORITE CAR. Video ya kwanza Ilikua mwezi ulopita Nikamuuliza Anapenda Gari gani 😊.

Nina furaha mno Miezi 12 iliopita sikua na uwezo hata wa kumlipia Nauli Mamaangu .ALLAH AKUEKE UZIDI KULA MATUNDA YAKO MAMA UNASTAHILI ZAIDI YA HILI MAMAANGU . @officialkhadijakopa

MWENYEZI MUNGU ATUJAALIE SOTE UWEZO WA KUWATUNZA WAZAZI WETU AMEN 🙏. I LOVE YOU MUMMY” wrote an excited Zuchu.

Upon receiving the car, a thankful Ms Kopa appreciated her daughter for the thoughtful gift.

“Ahsante sana binti yangu Asante mno ninafuraha isiyo elezeka ALLAH akuongezee palipopungua Mwanangu. ❤️Nina furaha sana” shared Khadija Kopa.

Zuchu's Surprise

In July 2020, the Kwaru hit-maker was also overwhelmed by emotions after being given a new car by her boss Diamond Platnumz, months after being signed.

At that particular time, she was unable to control her tears, upon seeing the Car gift from Chibu Dangote and his WCB Family that had accompanied him to deliver the gift to her.

A thankful Zuchu, said that was not excepting such a big gift from her Boss basing on the fact that she was ushered into the music industry barely months ago.

Diamond Platnumz gifts his new signee Zuchu brand new Car Pulse Live Kenya

Thank You

“Mwenyezi Mungu wangu nasema Alhamdulillah,Mbariki boss wangu na umuongeze kwa hiki kikubwa alichoniongezea kwenye maisha yangu.Si kila mtu anamoyo kama wako boss Hakunaaa cha kukulipa My brother hakuna kwakweli Allah akupe umri wa uhai wenye mafanikio zaidi unatuokoa wengi sana @diamondplatnumz Asante boss” wrote Zuchu.

Zuchu’s mother Bi. Khadija Omar Kopa who was also present during the handover, showered Diamond with praises, asking God to continue expanding his empire so that he can help more people.

Records

Away for the surprise, on June 17, 2021, Zuchu became the first female artiste in East Africa to be awarded the Golden Plaque by the YouTube Community after her channel surpassed the 1 Million subscribers mark.

Zuchu receives Distinguished YouTube Award Pulse Live Kenya

The singer has already gathered another 250,000 subscribers after hitting 1 million subscribers in March this year, a record which saw her become the first female artiste in Africa to achieve such a milestone within 11 months.

Zuchu also became the first female artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to clock 1 million views on YouTube within 22 hours through her song, Sukari.

The song has since received over 40 million views just 4 months since its release.

Zuchu who was officially unveiled as a WCB signee back in April 2020 has been setting and breaking her own records with just months into the music industry.