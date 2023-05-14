The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Charlene Ruto excited after acquiring new nickname, explains its meaning

Charles Ouma

A section of netizens congratulated her, noting that the name befits her

President William Ruto's daughter Charlene has acquired a new nickname given to her by Kisii County youths and she is excited about it.

The first daughter who was in Kisii county for the Innovation, Leadership and Change Summit took to social media on Saturday, May 13 to share her new nickname, 'Nyaboke' which she explained, means honey.

"Yesterday( Friday) I was hosted by the Kisii County Universities and Colleges Association where we had a discussion on Innovation and Climate Change.

"It was such a thrill to witness and interact with the various innovations that the young people at Kisii are coming up with Kisii Youth Summit," she said.

Charlene who has been traversing the country promoting youth-based activities added promised to collaborate with the youths to empower their talents and skills and appreciated the new name.

"These are areas we will collaborate in as we look forward to youth empowerment…Massive thanks to them for hosting us and giving me my new name "Nyaboke" which means Honey," she added.

Charlene is also a bee keeper and who recently shared that she applies his father's economic model 'Bottom Up' in its literal sense in her bee keeping business when she visited her farm in Eldoret to check on the progress.

READ: Most young people want quick things and the easy way – Charlene Ruto

The first daughter who was also the guest of honour at the Kisii Youth Summit stepped out in style.

She delivered a speech in which she praised Kenya’s youth for their resilience, noting that they are talented and innovative.

She also danced to traditional songs and interacted with participants at the event which went down on Friday, May 12.

The 30-year-old whose profile has been elevated since President William Ruto’s rise to the presidency wore a black patterned dress and red head gear which complemented her glowing skin.

She completed the look with stylish black heels which still allowed her to show some of her dance moves as traditional songs greeted her arrival.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

