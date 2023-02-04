Most young people want quick things and the easy way – Charlene Ruto

Taking to Instagram, Charlene opined that there is no better time to be a young person than today with millions of opportunities, only that most young people resort to shortcuts.

“There is no better time to be a young person than today. The world today has millions of opportunities that favour young people. From technology to ease of doing things, endless information to countless support systems; it indeed is a great time to be alive & young in the world.” Charlene wrote.

She added that despite the current environment requiring lesser effort than before to succeed, most young prefer shortcuts.

“With lesser effort than before, you can build a great brand, sell products/services & easily receive or make payments. The challenge is most young people want the easy way out and want things quick. They have muted principles & ignore valuable lessons and wise counsel.“ She added.

The first daughter noted that not all hope is lost as there are those who are seizing the moment with great success.

“However there are those who are seizing opportunity and embracing them with great attitude and are reaping big. Emulating this will be a great step moving forward in order to achieve progress.”

The message saw netizens weigh in with some alleging that it is easier to claim that the world is full of opportunities for the youth especially if speaking from a point of privilege.

Others agreed with her take as sampled in the reactions below.

youthripplekenya: We must not forget about the structural barriers that limit young people. You must know you are speaking from a point of privilege ( refer to the Kim Kardashian story)

david_suri: Tell your father to give me a job in government kindly

min.stato: What support system are you talking about?? some of us got no support system at all!

moon_interior.designs: Keep on pushing 🔥❤️

denisbrain47: Wow,wow,big up dear, I would like to walk in the same path with such a great person with such a great vision.

denstar001: Wise sayings