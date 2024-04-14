I was disqualified: Chef Maliha's update on her Guinness World Record attempt

In an update shared on social media, the Coast-based chef shared the heartbreaking news that she had been disqualified after disregarding certain guidelines.

Maliha who wowed the world with her culinary prowess noted that she made one error during her rest break that saw her disqualified.

She thanked her fans who walked the journey with her, noting that it is on the advise of her manager that she was sharing the update.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hey guys, Assalamun aleykumIt is with much sadness to inform my family, friends, fans, sponsors, followers, and everyone who showed love and support ❤️ towards my journey in the November cooking marathon.

“Upon my manager's advice, I have to let you know I was disqualified for 1 error made during my rest break. I am not okay right now. I ask for your forgiveness to have let you all down. It wasn't easy." Chef Maliha explained.

She remained upbeat about her culinary marathons and quest to establish an entirely new standard for the longest uninterrupted cooking session within a home kitchen.

"But I know God has other plans for me in shaa Allah because what's meant for you will simply find you. To those who were waiting for this record, 😭😭😭 I am truly sorry." She added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her dedication and commitment to her craft have, in the past earned her a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Culinary prowess and earning a place in Guinness Book of World Records

In 2019, she earned her place in the Guinness Book of World Records by cooking non-stop for an astonishing 75 hours.

Last year, the celebrity chef embarked on a quest to break her previous record, having dethroned former record-holder was Rickey Lumpkin II from Los Angeles, California, in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya