Chef Maliha breaks record for longest home kitchen cooking marathon

Denis Mwangi

She played host to guests, among them Crazy Kenner and Obinna, who joined her for complimentary meals as she pursued her record

Kenyan chef Maliha Mohammed has shattered the record for the longest home kitchen cooking marathon.

The exceptionally talented chef embarked upon this extraordinary endeavor on Friday, August 11, and through an awe-inspiring display of skill and unwavering determination, she triumphantly surpassed the preceding record.

The former record-holder was Rickey Lumpkin II from Los Angeles, California, in the United States.

On Monday, August 14, Maliha Mohammed who is celebrated for her culinary prowess, had already surpassed Lumpkin's record of 68 hours and 30 minutes.

Her aspiration was to surpass the prior milestone and establish an entirely new standard for the longest uninterrupted cooking session within a home kitchen.

Chef Maliha has set her sights on a new target of a 90-hour cooking session.

This isn't the first instance where Maliha Mohammed has seized headlines for her culinary marathons.

In 2019, she earned her place in the Guinness Book of World Records by cooking non-stop for an astonishing 75 hours.

This time around, her ambition was to outdo her own prior achievement and push the limits even further.

The cooking marathon took place in Maliha's own home kitchen, where her culinary abilities took center stage.

Over the duration of the marathon, she cooked an array of dishes underscoring her versatility and imaginative flair as a chef.

Her dedication and commitment to her craft were palpable as she tirelessly prepared dishes for hours on end.

Maliha Mohammed's audacious attempt to break the record elicited admiration and encouragement from both local and international communities.

She even played host to guests, among them Crazy Kenner and Obinna, who joined her for complimentary meals as she pursued her remarkable goal.

