Gov't directive spells trouble for privately owned TV stations

According to a document obtained by the news desk, PS Kisiang’ani said that the directive affects all public sector adverts, including from ministries, departments and agencies that fall under the National Government, independent commissions and public universities.

KBC shall handle the adverts upon authorisation by the Government Advertising Agency.

The decision is expected to provide the state broadcaster with increased revenue at a time when private media houses are struggling with dwindling inflows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Broadcast and Telecommunications PS Edward Kisiang'ani addressing the media on the issue of public advertising at ministry headquarters in Nairobi on January 31, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

“It is noted that the national network coverage commanded by KBC gives an assurance for a nationwide reach by advertisers,” PS Kisiang’ani said.

He added that the government is keen to revive KBC through a modernisation framework that will make it the premier national broadcaster in Africa.

“This effort requires the national broadcaster to take the lead in the dissemination of information in Kenya,” he stated.

Appointment of new KBC Chair Tom Mshindi

ADVERTISEMENT

In January, President William Ruto appointed veteran journalist and seasoned media executive Tom Mshindi Nyamancha as the Chairperson of the KBC board.

His appointment comes at a crucial time when the national broadcaster is transforming to meet the dynamic challenges of the digital age.

Career profile

Tom Mshindi's illustrious career spans 25 years, during which he has held key positions in various media organizations across Eastern Africa and beyond.

His journey in media began in newsroom roles and culminated in top leadership positions. Notably, he served as the Group Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director of the Nation Media Group, where he played a pivotal role in steering editorial content and operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom also held significant roles such as Chief Operating Officer at NMG and Managing Director of Monitor Publications Ltd in Uganda.

Tom Mshindi Pulse Live Kenya

He served as Standard Media Group CEO from 2003 to 2006.

Tom's influence in the media landscape is further underscored by his two stints as the Vice Chair of the Media Owners Association in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Educational Background

Tom has a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Nairobi.

He holds two Advanced Management Program (AMP) certificates from Strathmore Business School and IESE in New York.