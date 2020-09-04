Maria actor Brian Ogana alias Luwi Hausa is the main man on the September Issue of Parents Magazine, gracing their Cover alongside his three adorable kids.

On Thursday, Luwi shared photos posing with his kids on the cover of Parents Magazine stating that he is ready to walk his fans through his fatherhood journey and debunk all the hearsay they have ever heard about him.

In his message, Ogana retaliated that being a Dad never comes with a manual but he is glad to be one.

Maria actor Brian Ogana alias Luwi Hausa with his Kids

Fatherhood

“#fatherhood #PapaBear Allow me to re-introduce myself and the peeps that have thee brilliant minds to keep me in-check. Being a dad doesn’t come with a manual, am just privileged to be one, am just your ordinary man but a hero in the eyes of my beautiful munchkins @parentsafrica meet my squad/ mbogi genje 😊 #TheOganas( mukitaka professional mourners squad iko tayari🤣🤣)” shared Ogana who asked his fans to check out his story.

However, Netizens joined the conversation gushing over his adorable family while others opted to ask Ogana to also introduce them to the mother to his three kids.

Reactions

terrieterrian “So lovely family but where is their mother?

wambuajmary “Mama ako wapi”

ashuu.cute “twataka kujua mama yahawa watoto pia”

rozzierugi “😍😍🤗 ila tunasubiri kumwona mama mzaa chema”

mwende_kirianki “🔥🔥🔥eeee luwi kumbe una watoto warembo hivi wow I love your family. Mnarock”

pessafy “Congratulations 🎊🍾🎉 we are sincerely proud of you!”

shiru103 “👏👏👏can't wait to get a copy,congrats bro,cute kids.❤❤️."”

mariam.ibrahim.167 “Beautiful family..definitely grab my copy 😍😍”

loisewanjiruh “Lol, so @sir_brianogana I have been crushing on a dad to these beautiful souls????, Am just speechless 🤭🤭🤭”

41732043sandra “Where is their mum @sir_brianogana 💕💕”

mudenganlinet “They are the reason you act abnormally to get their daily bread baba bazenga proud of u❤️❤️❤️❤️”

carole_praise “Lovely family u gt brian bt that doesnt stop me of having a crush on you😁😁”

iamflo96 “That boy should be my son- in- law”

reign9206 “Hugo dame anafanana na Maria😎”

mwendaconnie “Oh wow😍 Beautiful family ❤️🔥🔥”

shiru103 “👏👏👏,wonderful family,you are a responsible guy❤️cute kids”

virgi_morris “You have beautiful kids”