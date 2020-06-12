Maria actor Luwi Hausa’s wife speaks after he was accused of being a conman and charging women for sex

Citizen TV show Maria lead actor Luwi Hausa’s wife Jacque Naisenya has spoken out after he was accused of being a conman and charging women for sex.

This was after local blogs ran stories with screenshots allegedly from his conversations with the people he conned.

Ms Naisenya in her post said she was tired of keeping quiet and that the screenshots were meant to taint their names (hers and Luwi whose real name is Brian Ogana).

She mentioned that she lives a normal life just like everyone out there, and she cannot control the lies blogs choose to write about her man.

“Enough is enough and I think the time I need to speak out is now. You see!.... read along.... I live my life like anybody else, and people choose to write about mine and that one of mines. What they write, I can't control when they write lies at least because the laws can't really protect you unless you can prove malicious intent. What I am trying to say is... There’s someone out there spreading fake news about @sir_luwihausa Brian Ogana. The screenshots attached are meant to taint both his and my name. Please do not give attention to malicious, jealous people. The world is full of bad people that can do anything and everything to ruin someone’s life,” read part of her post.

She added that; “Everyone has bad days, and when you're having a bad day, you think. Here I am being singled out by a hostile, malicious universe that is picking exclusively on me. The only way to get out of this situation is to deal with that monster that might be eating your soul and realize bad days happen to everyone. We live in the word where technology is being misused for selfish reasons. Creating and hacking peoples accounts to bully people won’t make you happy but leave you miserable for the rest of your life.”

Her words come a few days after the Maria actor apologized to his Instagram followers over what he termed as being sent disturbing messages by people who had hacked his account.

“It’s been brought to my attention that some of you have been receiving disturbing messages from my end. My team has been working round the clock to ensure my official accounts have been retrieved back, and have full control in-order for us to resume normalcy. I strongly believe I was hacked at one point, and the key board warriors who were behind it were sending uncalled for messages. I apologize unreservedly to all of you who might been directly or indirectly affected by this . Baraka🙏” said Luwi Hausa.

