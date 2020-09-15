Citizen TV news anchor Rashid Abdalla is mourning the sudden demise of renowned actress Pretty Mutave.

A broken-hearted Abdalla shared the sad news via his Instagram with a message that reads;

“#sisemikitu Japo kazi ya Mungu haina makosa lakini msiba hauna mazoea. @prettymutave kipaji chako kikawe nuru kwa malaika. Mola ailaze roho yako pema peponi Inshallah. Heshima na kipaji chako vitadumu milele”.

The late Actress Pretty Mutave. Rashid Abdalla mourns renowned actress Pretty Mutave

Aziza and Maza

It’s not yet clear what caused the death of the talented actress who was active on her social media pages until August 30th 2020.

The late Pretty Mutave used to actor in TV drama Aziza and Maza, produced by Rashid Abadalla and Lulu Hassan’s production company dubbed Jiffy Pictures.

Aziza- a Swahili drama series used to air on Citizen TV while Maza where Pretty Mutave acted as Zari aired on Maisha Magic.

Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan.

Lulu and Rashid are also responsible for the production other popular Swahili Drama series like; Tanzanian drama series Huba (Maisha Magic Bongo), Moyo, Mizani, Kaidi, Kovu and the most recent one Maria.

Following the death announcement, fans of the late actress took to the comment section to condole with her family and friends.

Condolences messages

