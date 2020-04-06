Co-parenting is like having a failed pregnancy that bleeds all the way – Akothee

Singer and business woman Esther Akoth aka Akothee has said that co-parenting is like having a failed pregnancy that keeps on bleeding, without treatment, because one keeps hoping things will work out in the relationship.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of five who has three baby daddies called on women not to get comfortable in relationships, because anything can change anytime.

She pointed out that none of her baby daddies is her ex, because they are all present in her life in one way or another, noting that despite this being the case, they also have their little fights like normal relationships.

Madam boss however, acknowledged that there are challenges that come with co-parenting making it the most difficult thing to do, and that some of those relationships, she will continue fighting for, until her kids are grown and know their parental rights.

Akothee also sent out a warning to people claiming to be her exes, stating that if they never had children together, then they should stop embarrassing themselves because she does not know them.

“DONT BE COMFORTABLE ITS FOR A MOMENT ,ANYTHING CAN POP UP ANYTIME 🤣🤣🤣 I had to make this relationship work for the sake of my children,🙏🏾 none of my baby daddies is my Ex, all of them are present in my life, we fight like normal relationships, until further 18 years of notice💪, co-parenting is one of the hardest things ever, 🙏🏾, one person will be genuine with their opinion, the other one will use his powers to create pain to the other one, co-parenting is like having a failed pregnancy that bleeds all the way 🙏🏾, you are constantly bleeding with no remedy trying to keep the relationship 💪, anyone claiming to be my Ex and we never had a child, I am sorry ,I don’t know you or think about you ,stop embarrassing yourself , I only have 3 Elevated presents in my life ,That I respect and love, #My3babydaddies ,even though some of them made me go through hell, but they gave me beautiful gifts that shaped my life 🙏🏾🙏🏾, A relationship that is worth fighting for. I WILL STILL FIGHT UNTIL MY CHILDREN GROW KNOWING THEIR PARENTAL RIGHTS 💪MIMI NI YULE DEM, AKOTHEE NYOROSHA CHUMA YA DOSHI,” said Akothee.