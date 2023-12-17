Emotional Crazy Kennar mourns son's death 4 days to Happy Country Show on stage

The comedian shared the devastating news on stage at the Kenya International Conference Centre (KICC) last night when he hosted ‘Happy Country’ show.

Kennar shared that his newborn son with girlfriend Natalie Asewe passed on four days to the show and it was a hectic time preparing for the show while also grieving the loss.

“I was to surprise you that I am a father but unfortunately, my son died four days ago. It has been a very tough journey for me because we had to go through all that and at the same time do the show,” the comedian who is known for his creativity, humour and charisma shared while on stage.

With a heavy heart, a visibly shaken Crazy Kennar who is reeling from the devastating news called for empathy, noting that people are going through a lot in their personal spaces and need support.

He urged fans to be kind and compassionate to one another and appreciated them for their support both in his career as well as in this time of grief.

“So my words as happy citizens are that whenever you see somebody walking while smiling, just go and ask him if he is okay or not. Let’s be our brother’s keepers, lets be our sister’s keepers and let’s love one another. Thank you so much.” Kennar added.

The show that was charged with emotions saw fans support the talented comedian.

The Happy Country show was a huge success with fans snapping all the tickets in the totally sold-out event that went down on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

The show was graced by a host of celebrities who came to support Kennar.