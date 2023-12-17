The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Emotional Crazy Kennar mourns son's death 4 days to Happy Country Show on stage

Charles Ouma

I was to surprise you that I am a father but unfortunately, my son died four days ago. It has been a very tough journey for me - Crazy Kennar

Kennedy Odhiambo popularly known as Crazy Kennar
Kennedy Odhiambo popularly known as Crazy Kennar

Kenyan comedian Kennedy Odhiambo popularly known as Crazy Kennar has opened up on the tragic loss of his son earlier this week.

Recommended articles

The comedian shared the devastating news on stage at the Kenya International Conference Centre (KICC) last night when he hosted ‘Happy Country’ show.

Kennar shared that his newborn son with girlfriend Natalie Asewe passed on four days to the show and it was a hectic time preparing for the show while also grieving the loss.

“I was to surprise you that I am a father but unfortunately, my son died four days ago. It has been a very tough journey for me because we had to go through all that and at the same time do the show,” the comedian who is known for his creativity, humour and charisma shared while on stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a heavy heart, a visibly shaken Crazy Kennar who is reeling from the devastating news called for empathy, noting that people are going through a lot in their personal spaces and need support.

Kennedy Odhiambo popularly known as Crazy Kennar
Kennedy Odhiambo popularly known as Crazy Kennar Pulse Live Kenya

He urged fans to be kind and compassionate to one another and appreciated them for their support both in his career as well as in this time of grief.

READ: Crazy Kennar's real girlfriend revealed after rumours of dating Cartoon Comedian

“So my words as happy citizens are that whenever you see somebody walking while smiling, just go and ask him if he is okay or not. Let’s be our brother’s keepers, lets be our sister’s keepers and let’s love one another. Thank you so much.” Kennar added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show that was charged with emotions saw fans support the talented comedian.

The Happy Country show was a huge success with fans snapping all the tickets in the totally sold-out event that went down on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

The show was graced by a host of celebrities who came to support Kennar.

READ: Come out for me - Crazy Kennar announces 1st ever on-stage live comedy show

Abel Mutua, Njugush, Butita, Phil Karanja, Awinja, Judy Nyawira, The WaJesus, Terence Creative, Milly Chebby and Lit Boy are among those who attended the event.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Emotional Crazy Kennar mourns son's death 4 days to Happy Country Show on stage

Emotional Crazy Kennar mourns son's death 4 days to Happy Country Show on stage

Kate Actress & Phil Director reunite at daughter's birthday

Kate Actress & Phil Director reunite at daughter's birthday

Abel Mutua's cheeky message to Njugush & Wakavinye as they celebrate 7 years of marriage

Abel Mutua's cheeky message to Njugush & Wakavinye as they celebrate 7 years of marriage

Njugush & Wakavinye light up social media while celebrating 12 years together

Njugush & Wakavinye light up social media while celebrating 12 years together

I was polygamous man but now I am single – Samidoh declares

I was polygamous man but now I am single – Samidoh declares

Pomp and glamour as President Ruto's younger brother weds in exquisite event

Pomp and glamour as President Ruto's younger brother weds in exquisite event

Konshens parties with KRG & Kenyans at Bar Next Door in Nairobi [Video]

Konshens parties with KRG & Kenyans at Bar Next Door in Nairobi [Video]

Speaker Wetangula celebrates son as he hits new academic milestone

Speaker Wetangula celebrates son as he hits new academic milestone

Official Kinuthia among Kenyans nominated for TikTok Top Creator Awards 2023 [List]

Official Kinuthia among Kenyans nominated for TikTok Top Creator Awards 2023 [List]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

South African Musician Bulelwa Mkutukana 'Zahara' passes away at 35

Husband, net worth & 6 other interesting things you didn't know about late Zahara

Brenda Ngeso 'Maureen' of Citizen TV's Becky series

'Becky' actor Brenda Ngeso reveals truth about relationship with Tito & battle with goitre

Abel Mutua

Abel Mutua finally shares daughter's KCPE success & high school choice

Jackie Matubia

Jackie Matubia comes clean on rumoured bae after sharing video of romantic moments