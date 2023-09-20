The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Come out for me - Crazy Kennar announces 1st ever on-stage live comedy show

Lynet Okumu

Crazy Kennar is bringing digital comedy to live stage this December

Kenyan content creator and comedian Crazy Kennar
Kenyan content creator and comedian Crazy Kennar

Content creator and comedian Kennedy Odhiambo, better known as Crazy Kennar, is gearing up for a major milestone in his comedy career.

In an Instagram video shared on Wednesday, September 20, Crazy Kennar revealed his ambitious plan to host a live comedy show in December.

Crazy Kennar's journey in content creation began around 2017, marked by his humorous take on various subjects.

Kenyan content creator and comedian Crazy Kennar
Kenyan content creator and comedian Crazy Kennar Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenya Power replies to Crazy Kennar

He expressed deep gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support, emphasising that his success and growth in the industry were possible because of them.

The comedian even went as far as crossing borders, shooting content internationally, a dream he never imagined coming true.

"The first time I started content creation was around 2017. I never thought of how big I could grow. I never even in my wildest dreams imagined that I could leave the country to go and shoot content. All these have been possible because of the support you guys have given me," Kennar said.

Kenyan content creator and comedian Crazy Kennar
Kenyan content creator and comedian Crazy Kennar Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Crazy Kennar is asking his fans for help

This year, Crazy Kennar is set to embark on a new and exhilarating challenge—one that has been on his mind for the past six years.

He is planning to transition from digital comedy to live-stage comedy by hosting a live show. This show, scheduled for December, aims to bring together a whopping 6,000 people in the audience.

"This year I want to do something so scary to me. I've been thinking about it for the past six years. I want to do a live show on stage. I want to actualise digital comedy into live stage comedy, a show that will have 6000 people in attendance this December," he said.

Kenyan content creator and comedian Crazy Kennar
Kenyan content creator and comedian Crazy Kennar Pulse Live Kenya

The prospect of performing live on stage may be daunting, but Crazy Kennar believes in his ability to deliver the performance of a lifetime.

He is ready to take comedy to the next level, and he's inviting his fans to be a part of this journey.

"In my dreams, I believe it is possible and I promise to give a performance of a lifetime, " he said.

Kenyan content creator and comedian Crazy Kennar
Kenyan content creator and comedian Crazy Kennar Pulse Live Kenya

In his message to fans, Crazy Kennar lovingly referred to them as happy citizens and welcomed them to his happy country.

He made a plea to his supporters: when the posters for the live show are released, he asks them to share them far and wide, tag as many people as possible and buy tickets. to the show.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
