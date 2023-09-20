Come out for me - Crazy Kennar announces 1st ever on-stage live comedy show

In an Instagram video shared on Wednesday, September 20, Crazy Kennar revealed his ambitious plan to host a live comedy show in December.

Crazy Kennar's comedy journey

Crazy Kennar's journey in content creation began around 2017, marked by his humorous take on various subjects.

He expressed deep gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support, emphasising that his success and growth in the industry were possible because of them.

The comedian even went as far as crossing borders, shooting content internationally, a dream he never imagined coming true.

"The first time I started content creation was around 2017. I never thought of how big I could grow. I never even in my wildest dreams imagined that I could leave the country to go and shoot content. All these have been possible because of the support you guys have given me," Kennar said.

Crazy Kennar's bold vision: Bringing digital comedy to the live stage

This year, Crazy Kennar is set to embark on a new and exhilarating challenge—one that has been on his mind for the past six years.

He is planning to transition from digital comedy to live-stage comedy by hosting a live show. This show, scheduled for December, aims to bring together a whopping 6,000 people in the audience.

"This year I want to do something so scary to me. I've been thinking about it for the past six years. I want to do a live show on stage. I want to actualise digital comedy into live stage comedy, a show that will have 6000 people in attendance this December," he said.

The prospect of performing live on stage may be daunting, but Crazy Kennar believes in his ability to deliver the performance of a lifetime.

He is ready to take comedy to the next level, and he's inviting his fans to be a part of this journey.

"In my dreams, I believe it is possible and I promise to give a performance of a lifetime, " he said.

Crazy Kennar's call to the happy citizens

In his message to fans, Crazy Kennar lovingly referred to them as happy citizens and welcomed them to his happy country.