David & Syombua Osiany welcome baby number 2

The couple welcomed their baby named Telo David Osiany Jr. with the elated father taking to social media to announce his arrival.

"Telo has arrived. Behold Telo David Osiany Jr! Strength of our youth. An arrow in our quiver. The added joy to our home. The Duke of Kenya-shire. Behold unto us a child is given. Unto us a son is born; He shall be called.” Osiany wrote.

Telo is the couple’s first son and the second born after their daughter named Tabby Teko.

He added that the birth of their son is an answered prayer, revealing that they fervently prayed for the newest member of their family.

“You’re welcome. Syombua Osiany and I prayed for you! We trusted the Lord for you! Daddy and mummy have paved the way for you with God’s help. Now come, learn from daddy and mummy, and together with your sister, build a legacy for eternity."

He also expressed his wishes for the newborn writing:

“May the Lord favour you with great health, long life, prosperity beyond measure, sufficient wealth to care for those in need, and limitless favour with all humans and with God. I love you, my son.”

Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrating wedding anniversary and silencing cheating claims

The couple celebrated eighth wedding anniversary last year in May and did not allow sensational claims of cheating that were peddled by one Maverick Aoko to sink their spirits.

Syombua took to social media to celebrate love, with Syombua letting the world know that the former CAS is hers and hers alone.

“MAY THE 5TH!...2015..Exactly 8yrs ago today at 11.40am live on air as we did #chapakazi on kenya's number one radio station, he popped the question, I said I do!..I STILL DO!Hii mali ni yangu; given by God, carried by his grace @davidosiany" Syombua wrote.

Osiany responded, professing his never-ending love for Syombua and noting that he would still choose her if he could turn back the hand of time.