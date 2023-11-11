The Recording Academy has unveiled the list of nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards that will be held on February 4, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr & Asake among 2024 Grammy Awards nominees [List]
None
The list features global heavyweights in the entertainment industry with Rayanny, Davido, Burna Boy & Asake among those who made it to the coveted list of nominees.
Nigeria’s Burna Boy landed four nominations, a befitting achievement for his impressive career that has seen him rise to the top with nominations in the below categories.
- “Sittin On Top Of The World” for Best Melodic Rap Performance
- “I Told Them…” for Best Global Music Album
- “Alone” for Best Global Music Performance
- “City Boys” for Best African Music Performance
Fellow Nigerian star, Davido also made it to the list with three nominations
- "Feel" for Best Global Music Performance
- "Unavailable" for Best African Performance
- "Timeless" for Best Global Album
Nigeria once again dominated the African Music category with Davido nominated for his hit single 'Unavailable', Burna Boy for 'City Boy', Ayra Starr for 'Rush', and Asake landing a nomination for 'Amapiano' which featured Olamide.
In the Best Latin Pop Album Category, Maluma’s Album ‘Don Juan’ was among those nominated, securing a place for the Tanzania duo of Rayvanny and music Producer S2kizzy courtesy of Mama Tetema.
New records were made with Taylor Swift becoming the first person with seven nominations in the prestigious Song of the Year category, courtesy of her hit song, “Anti-Hero.”
Swift who landed six nominations in total also tied with Barbra Streisand for the most all-time nominations by a female artist as her “Midnights” album secured her a nomination in the album of the year category.
Below are some of the nominees is some of the 94 categories for the awards that will take place on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Boygenius - “The Record”
Janelle Monáe - “The Age of Pleasure”
Jon Batiste - “World Music Radio”
Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
Miley Cyrus - “Endless Summer Vacation”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Guts”
SZA - “SOS”
Taylor Swift - “Midnights”
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”
Jon Batiste - “Worship”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”
Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”
Lana Del Rey - “A&W”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
Doja Cat - “Paint the Town Red”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - “Never Felt So Alone”
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - “Thousand Miles”
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine”
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - “Karma”
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II,
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
BEST RAP ALBUM
Drake & 21 Savage - “Her Loss”
Killer Mike - “Michael”
Metro Boomin - “Heroes & Villains”
Nas - “King’s Disease III”
Travis Scott - “Utopia”
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - “The Hillbillies”
Black Thought - “Love Letter”
Coi Leray - “Players”
Drake & 21 Savage - “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - “Scientists & Engineers”
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Brothers Osborne - “Brothers Osborne”
Kelsea Ballerini - “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”
Lainey Wilson - “Bell Bottom Country”
Tyler Childers - “Rustin’ in the Rain”
Zach Bryan - “Zach Bryan”
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
Brandy Clark - “Buried”
Chris Stapleton - “White Horse”
Dolly Parton - “The Last Thing on My Mind”
Luke Combs - “Fast Car”
Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Foo Fighters - “But Here We Are”
Greta Van Fleet - “Starcatcher”
Metallica - “72 Seasons”
Paramore - “This Is Why”
Queens of the Stone Age - “In Times New Roman…”
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Arctic Monkeys - “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
Black Pumas - “More Than a Love Song”
Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters - “Rescued”
Metallica - “Lux Æterna”
BEST R&B ALBUM
Babyface - “Girls Night Out”
Coco Jones - “What I Didn’t Tell You”
Emily King - “Special Occasion”
Summer Walker - “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”
Victoria Monét - “Jaguar II”
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
Chris Brown - “Summer Too Hot”
Coco Jones - “ICU”
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - “Back to Love”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Victoria Monét - “How Does It Make You Feel”
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Arctic Monkeys - “The Car”
Boygenius - “The Record”
Gorillaz - “Cracker Island”
Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
PJ Harvey - “I Inside the Old Year Dying”
