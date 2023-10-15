Reactions as Diamond arrives for show in an ambulance after appealing for prayers

Photos shared by Wasafi TV owned by the Bongo star show him arriving for the Wasafi Festival in Arusha in an ambulance dressed in a white outfit and shoes.

“Hapa Sasa Ndio Mgonjwa @diamondplatnumz alipata TIBA ! 👩🏽‍⚕️🏥Daktari kama @officialzuchu Kwanini Usipone !! Sema DOKTA ana Makusudi Bwana 😆

#WasafiFestival2023 ~ ARUSHA 📍” read a post by Wasafi TV accompanied by photos of Diamond and Zuchu at Wasafi Festival in Arusha.

“Sema Huyu Mgonjwa AMEPOA Bwana ! 😄🏥 Unadhani SIMBA @diamondplatnumz alikua anaumwa Nini ? 🩺👨🏽‍⚕️ #WasafiFestival2023 ~ ARUSHA 📍” Added Wasafi TV in yet another post with more photos.

In what a section of netizens opine was a publicity stunt, Diamond was joined on stage by ‘nurse’ Zuchu who dressed in an all-white outfit like a nurse, with a sphygmomanometer to complete the look.

The singer was captured on camera getting cozy with Zuchu on stage, hugging passionately with their chemistry on stage as they performed some of their best songs sending tongues wagging.

Reactions on social media

Fans were left wondering if indeed the singer had left the hospital in an Ambulance for the show or it was an instance of taking his creativity to another level and creating a buzz with his earlier claims of hospitalization and arriving in an ambulance.

ally.juma.790: 😂😂😂😂😂😂mkienda Hospital mkashuhudia WAGONJWA ndio mngejifunza kumpost mgonjwa halisi 😂

crispin236: Moja kati ya ubunifu alio feli ndugu yetu ndo huo sasa

benson.mo: ANAtami kuumwa ataumwa tuu

Others were simply glad to see the star back on stage doing his thing and claiming that creativity is part of every great artiste.

bravow_touchez: YAANI AMETOKA HOSPITAL KAANZA NA SHUU😂😂

wakali_printing: CREATIVITY IS HERE 🔥🙌

“Mwaka huu tutaona mengi mi nshachoka jmn” one TC Saphia wrote.

In an earlier post, the crooner stated that he was experiencing challenges with his health and appealed for prayers stating:

"My day today started very badly in Arusha, with a high fever that led to temporary hospitalization. I thank God. I am doing well now, and I continue to gain strength. Do not stop praying for me. May I have more strength and do well on the Wasafi Festival Show".