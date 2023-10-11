The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zuchu discloses little-known detail about her absent dad, compares him with Diamond

Lynet Okumu

Tanzanian singer Zuchu has reflected on her absent father, highlighting the involvement and care Diamond Platnumz showers on his children

Tanzanian singer Zuchu
Tanzanian singer Zuchu

The conversation with Wasafi Media on Tuesday touched on various aspects of her music career, her relationship, and an aspect she had never publicly addressed before; her absent father.

Recommended articles

One of the questions posed to Zuchu was how she felt about her boyfriend, the iconic Diamond Platnumz, and his interactions with his baby mamas, Tanasha Donna, Zari, and Hamisa Mobetto.

Bongo Flava star Zuchu
Bongo Flava star Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Zuchu breaks silence regarding fallout with Mama Dangote

She was specifically asked about their involvement in celebrating milestones in their children's lives, such as birthdays.

Zuchu expressed her understanding and support for Diamond's involvement in the upbringing of his children.

She mentioned that when she started her relationship with Diamond, she was well aware of his status as a father and the responsibility of raising his kids.

"Mimi kipindi nilianza naye nilijua ni mtu ana watoto na nilijua lazima ashiriki katika vitu vya watoto wake. Naseeb ana watoto na kila siku atakuwa kwenye maisha yao.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Watacelebrate birthday's na lazima wazazi wenza watakuwepo pale. Wale washakua familia mpaka mmoja wao azikwe. Na hata akizikwa, lazima bado atakuwa mwanafamilia," she said.

Tanzanian singer Zuchu
Tanzanian singer Zuchu Tanzanian singer Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

She emphasised that keeping a close eye on internet-related matters could disrupt one's life, a statement that alluded to avoiding unnecessary online drama.

According to Zuchu, the natural progression of co-parenting requires parents to come together during significant events in their children's lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

She saw no issue with this and viewed it as a part of life. Zuchu witnessed parents who had formed lasting relationships through the shared bond of their children.

These interactions, whether celebrating a birthday or attending other significant life events, were considered entirely normal.

Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz.
Zuchu and Diamond Platnumz. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Wasafi FM presenters put pressure on Zuchu to name her ex-boyfriend

She acknowledged that things become more comfortable over time. Co-parenting, in her view, requires patience and understanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hivi ni vitu vya kawaida, na wala sikuona tatizo. Sikuona kitu chochote kibaya sababu sikuona kama wamekumbatiana wala kupigana mabusu. Niliona tu wazazi wawili waliokutana kumsherehekea mtoto wao.

"It is easier with time. Kila kitu kinahitaji muda na maelewano kwamba huyu mwanamme niliye naye ana watoto ikitokea kitu chochote familia hukutana," she said.

Zuchu
Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

Zuchu revealed that her father was absent during her upbringing.

ADVERTISEMENT

She termed it as life's 'bad luck' that he has not had a parental relationship with his daughter. She supposed that, had her father been available, he would have made visits similar to Diamond's with his children.

"Mimi ni mtoto wa hivo. Mamangu mimi, babangu hakuwa naye. Bahati mbaya tu, mimi babangu hakuwa involved kwenye maisha yangu.

"Lakini pengine ningepata baba ambaye angetaka kuwa involved, angekuwa anakuja nyumbani. Kwa hivo ni kitu cha kawaida," she said.

She emphasised that such fathers making visits to spend time with their kids should be considered a normal and welcome aspect.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

TMI podcasters Murugi Munyi & Lydia KM celebrate another fete days after Pulse Award

TMI podcasters Murugi Munyi & Lydia KM celebrate another fete days after Pulse Award

A son's grief - Martin Kasavuli shares heartfelt memories of late mum, Catherine Kasavuli

A son's grief - Martin Kasavuli shares heartfelt memories of late mum, Catherine Kasavuli

Meet Waswa: Witch doctor behind swarm of bees that caught thieves in Kitengela

Meet Waswa: Witch doctor behind swarm of bees that caught thieves in Kitengela

Rapper Wangechi delights music lovers in great performance [Video]

Rapper Wangechi delights music lovers in great performance [Video]

Leonard Omusula updates fans on health after rehab sessions

Leonard Omusula updates fans on health after rehab sessions

Carol Sonie comments on Mulamwah's 'bestie' pregnancy hint

Carol Sonie comments on Mulamwah's 'bestie' pregnancy hint

WATCH: Students beam with excitement as Lilly Asigo visits husband's former high school

WATCH: Students beam with excitement as Lilly Asigo visits husband's former high school

Zuchu discloses little-known detail about her absent dad, compares him with Diamond

Zuchu discloses little-known detail about her absent dad, compares him with Diamond

Passerby rescues Babushka as content creation almost leads to drowning

Passerby rescues Babushka as content creation almost leads to drowning

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks' message to netizens amidst Akothee's marital talks

Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women

Burna Boy appreciates Ghanaian market women with a billboard for dancing to his song

From left: Maureen Bandari, Daddie Marto, Marya Okoth & Tom Daktari

Winners, 1st runners-up & 2nd runners-up in Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 [Interactive]

Mama Dangote (left) and Zuchu

Zuchu breaks silence regarding fallout with Mama Dangote