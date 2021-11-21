Diamond Platnumz claims he spent more than Sh.8.7 million on his friends wedding

Aristotee Kagombe is a public figure in Tanzania who is famous for always giving out his opinion on trending issues in the country. He is also known for criticizing anything and anyone without fear.

On Saturday, November 20, the couple did a grand ceremony which started with a church wedding and then ended with a reception event through out the night.

The wedding which was huge was aired live on Wasafi TV, a media station owned by Diamond Platnumz.

Earlier on Sunday, November 21, the Bongo Flava star took to his Instagram page to break down how much he spent to make his friend's big day a success.

Platnumz revealed he gifted the couple Sh728,000 (TZS15 million), another open check of Sh728,000, a piece of land worth Sh2.4 million (TZS50 million). As well as a 5 hours live coverage on Wasafi TV which costs Sh4.8 million (TZS100 million).