On Tuesday, WCB President Diamond Platnumz rewarded a fan who blocked his motorcade begging for a brand new Motorbike to aid him put food on the table and make ends meet.

The fan identified as Njenga Mkangasa ambushed the Jeje-maker begging for a motorbike and within minutes of explaining himself his wish was granted.

Mkangasa went to an extent of kneeling down for Chibu Dangote just to pass a cross his message and make it clear that indeed he was in need of a motorbike.

Singer Diamond Platinumz

Biggest Fan

“Habari za Kazi Diamond, mimi ni shabiki yako mkubwa sana …naombeni msaada wa pikipiki tu nimkomboe Babu yangu na familia…Pikipiki niliuliza pale ni kama Tsh2.5 million. Naitwa Njenga Mkangasa, tutokea mtopanga lakini mwenyeji was Mbeya,” the fan said to Diamond.

His plea was received well by the WCB CEO who ordered his assistant Don Fumbwe (Rayvanny’s Manager) to ensure the fan gets the motorbike.

“Hivi ndivyo Jinsi Shabiki Mkubwa wa @diamondplatnumz , (Njenga Mkangasa) alivyomkimbilia siku ya Leo wakati Msanii huyo na timu yake wanaelekea bodi ya Utalii na Kumuomba kuhisia amsaidie Pikipiki ili aweze Kujiajiri na kubadili maisha Yake. Ombi La shabiki huyo liliweza kumgusa @diamondplatnumz na kuamua kusaidia kijana huyu Pikipiki Mpya aina Boxer ambayo amekabidhiwa na Meneja wa WCB @donfumbwe katika Headquarters za Wasafi Media na kumuacha akiwa na Furaha isiyosimulika !!” reads an update by Wasafi TV.

Video

Upon receiving the Motorbike gift from Platnumz, the fan expressed his gratitude towards the singer and the WCB Management for making his dream of owning a motorbike a reality.

“Nimejiskia furaha sana, nilikuwa na ndoto ya kumiliki pikipiki lakini uwezo nilikuwa sina. Lakini leo hii nimemiliki mwenyewe Zawadi kutoka kwa Diamond na uongozi wote wa WCB, kwa kweli nimeshukuru sana. Shughuli yangu ni kusambaza chakula na vinywaji pale upanga…napenda kumwambia Diamond mimi ni shabiki yake mkubwa, namshukuru sana sana Mungu muzidishie pale alipotoa na Muziki wake uzidi kwenda Juu Zaidi,” said Njenga Mkangasa.