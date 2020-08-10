Over the weekend, South Africa based Ugandan Business Woman Zari Hassan threw a lavish Birthday party for her daughter Princess Tiffah Dangote who was turning 5 years old.

The exquisite party was graced by her close friends and family who were donned in all-white clothes as the theme colour for the Birthday Party.

An excited Ms Hassan captured the lovely moments at the party and later shared a good number of photos on Instagram, celebrating Tiffah for turning a year older.

Photos from Princess Tiffah Dangote's Birthday Party

“Celebrating her royal heiress👑 birthday party 🎉 🥳 under SA lockdown with few family & close friends.

You look absolutely gorgeous @princess_tiffah What a beautiful day with few family and close friends as we celebrated my 5th year under SA lockdown 👗👒@hers_uganda

#LatiffahTurns5 📸@accessfilms” shared Zari.

Another post on Tiffah’s page reads;

“Once upon a time far away in the land of Tegetha-Madale, a princess 👸 was born & the people of the land were excited for her arrival. Her name was Princess Latiffah.....She continues growing gracefully & beautifully before the people's eyes except with a bit of drama. Her story is an amazing one......and it still continues. Happy birthday 🎂 to me💕#LatiffahTurns5”

Diamond Platnumz and Zari Hassan welcomed Princess Tiffah on August 6th, 2015.

