WCB boss and Tanasha Donna’s baby daddy Diamond Platnumz has responded to claims that he gave the car he gifted the baby mama on her birthday, to WCB signed singer Mbosso.

The WCB boss chose to respond to the claims by sharing a video of his parking lot with the video beginning with the car he gave to Tanasha on her birthday, as well as his mother's and his other cars.

In a recent interview, Ms Donna had said she did not want to take the car because she has her own BMW in Nairobi.

Video

Fans raised questions on the vehicle after Mbosso was seen driving a white Toyota Landcruiser TX which looked similar to the one Ms Donna was bought.

Mbosso

Diamond’s action comes a few days after Mbosso refuted claims that he was given Tanasha Donna’s Toyota Landcruiser TX.

The singer set the record straight, saying that his boss Diamond had already warned him on the confusion his car was going to bring once people saw it.

Mbosso new car.

“Hata wakati nanunua hili Gari hata Diamond Mwenyewe aliniambia usipochunga mdogo wangu Gari yako itaonekana ya Tanasha. Lakini nafikiria pia tunaeza kulipeleka hili gari mpaka kwa Diamod kule alafu tupige picha zikiwa zote, ile ya Mama Dangote, Tanasha na hii Hapa. Chombo chnagu na Nashukuru Mwenyezi Mungu ndo nimekianzia Mwaka nacho, ndo linafikisha kama Mwezi hivi,” said Mbosso.

Mbosso Khan also produced the Logbook to his Toyota Landcruiser, in the quest to bring to an end the speculations surrounding his new ride.

“Unajua wewe umekuja hapa kama shahidi wa watu wote waliokuwa na maswali. Cheti hichi hapa cha kuhakiki kuwa gari ni la kwangu," added Mbosso.