WCB singer Mbosso Khan Kilungi has once again surprised his parents after gifting them with a brand new car.

In photos seen by Pulse Live, the Maajab singer in his Instagram page shared pictures of his parents with the new ride he got them.

He went on to caption the pictures with a prayer asking God to help young people working tirelessly to ensure their parents have comfortable lives.

Singer Mbosso gifts his parents a brand new car

“Mwenyezi Mungu atutimizie ndoto zetu Vijana wote tunaopambana Kwa ajili ya Wazazi wetu na Kesho Yetu Pia " Inshaallah .. "Comment "Amini Inshaallah" kama unaamini Kuna siku utatimiza ndoto yako yakuwapatia zawadi Yoyote Wazazi wako " 🤲” said Mbosso.

The singer from the photos has gifted his parents a brand new Toyota Alphard van which they will use for their day to day activities.

Photos

Singer Mbosso gifts his parents a brand new car (Photos)

Singer Mbosso gifts his parents a brand new car (Photos)

New house

This comes barely a week after Mbosso moved his parents into a new house he was built them.

“Alhamdulillah Rabbi Alaamin 🤲" nina Kila Sababu ya Kumshukuru Mwenyezi Mungu kwa kunipa nguvu na Mimi Ya Kutimiza ndoto hii niliyokuwa naiyota kila siku kwa ajili ya wazazi wangu .." Leo hii Wazazi wangu wanaanza Kukaa kwenye Nyumba ambayo Mtoto wao nimewajengea Kwa Jasho langu, Asante Mola wangu 🙏" .. Pengine ni Kijumba Kidogo sana Kwa Wengine ila Kwangu ni Kitu Kikubwa sana Maana sikuwahi hata Kutegemea kama ipo siku na Mimi nitajenga hata Kibanda kwa ajili ya wazazi Wangu " Wallah Sikuwahi Tegemea 🙏 "Allahu Akbar " Mungu ni Mkubwa ... Asanteni kwa Kunisapoti, Asanteni Kwa Kuusapoti Mziki wangu , Asanteni Sana Maana bila Ya Nyinyi nisingeweza Kutimiza hili ..."Naombeni Msiache Kunisapoti Kijana wenu , Bila ya Nyinyi Mimi si Kitu #AsanteMziki #Wcb4life #Tamba,” wrote the singer.