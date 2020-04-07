WCB signee Mbosso has refuted claims that he was given Tanasha Donna’s Toyota Landcruiser TX, days after he was spotted cruising in a new Toyota Landcruiser that resembles the one Ms Donna was gifted by her baby daddy.

“Wataalamu wa mambo wanasemaa lile Ndiga umepewa na Diaamond ndo lile Tanasha Aliacha Tanzania?" Asked the presenter.

Setting the record straight, the Tamba hit maker disclosed that his boss (Chibu Dangote) had already warned him on the confusion his car was going to bring once people saw it.

Mbosso speaks after claims he was given Tanasha’s Toyota Landcruiser after Breakup

Confusion

“Hata wakati nanunua hili Gari hata Diamond Mwenyewe aliniambia usipochunga mdogo wangu Gari yako itaonekana ya Tanasha. Lakini nafikiria pia tunaeza kulipeleka hili gari mpaka kwa Diamod kule alafu tupige picha zikiwa zote, ile ya Mama Dangote, Tanasha na hii Hapa. Chombo chnagu na Nashukuru Mwenyezi Mungu ndo nimekianzia Mwaka nacho, ndo linafikisha kama Mwezi hivi,” said Mbosso.

He went to the extent of producing the Logbook to his Toyota Landcruiser, in the quest to bring to an end all the speculations surrounding his new ride.

“Unajua wewe umekuja hapa kama shahidi wa watu wote waliokuwa na maswali. Cheti hichi hapa cha kuhakiki kuwa gari ni la kwangu," added Mbosso.

Source of his Wealth

Mbosso attributed the source of his wealth to the shows he did last year, stating that he made a good fortune out of the International shows.

“Mimi ni Moja ya wasanii naweza kusema kwa Mwaka Jana,Mwaka Juiz wamefanya shows Nyingi sana, ukimuondoa Diamond, mimi Nje ya Nchi nimefanya shows nyingi sana. Namshukuru Mungu Mzikii wangu umepata nafasio kubwa sana, Nilienda Oman Zaidi ya mara tatu, nimeenda Comoros Zaidi ya mara tatu, nimeenda Ujerumani kwenye shos tofauti tofauti, Kenya ndo sana, kiufupi Mungu amefungua milango sana kwangu,” Mbosso stated.

His sentiments come days after Tanasha Donna mentioned that she is not interested in taking the car gift she received from Diamond Platnumz, after their breakup.

I don't want the car

“The car is in Tanzania. I had no interest in taking it because I have my car here, my BMW, its actually in the garage messed up. I’m not gonna leave a relationship then I’m like I’m taking the car or taking this, you can have it. I can get myself a car or anything I need and that’s what matters,” shared Tanasha.

Last year, Diamond gifted both Tanasha and Mama Dangote with brand new Toyota Landcruiser’s during their #707TheGreatGatsby Birthday Party.

Just the other day, Mbosso also gifted his parents a new mansion plus a brand-new car to help them in their daily movements around the city.