Zuchu sheds tears as she enjoys romantic moments & birthday treat with Diamond

The singer took time off his busy schedule to celebrate the occasion with Zuchu who turned 30 years old on November 22, 2023.

The couple was welcomed by Jazz music as they walked up a flight of stairs to the romantic dinner treat.

Zuchu dressed for the occasion, donning a stylish grey fitting dress with her hair all-styled up and held in a fashionable bun.

Diamond stepped out in a black shirt with a matching pair of pants, blending well with Zuchu’s choice of dressing for the evening.

The singer guided Zuchu, lovingly holding her by the waist and showing her around the ensemble to celebrate her birthday.

The duo enjoyed the surprise with a team following them around to capture the precious moments.

Romance was heavy in the air with Diamond giving Zuchu a bouquet of flowers.

"Ohh, Thank you, this is good thank you habibi," she stated overcome by emotions.

Zuchu in tears

At some point, the lady of the moment was overcome by emotions and shed tears as Diamond watched her wipe away the tears.

The pair popped a bottle of champagne before settling down to a sumptuous dinner with Zuchu leaning for a loving kiss from her man.

Perfectly-balanced romantic music filled the room, as the couple bonded over the dinner with scenes of love, romance and bliss dominating.

The Tanzanian hitmaker is known to go to great lengths to treat the women in his life as well as his children.

Enrolling son with Tanasha Donna in school

The month of November has been a busy one for the Bongo star as he strikes a balance between his career, relationships and family.

Diamond and Kenyan artist Tanasha Donna enrolled their son, Naseeb Junior (NJ), at a prestigious International School in Dar es Salaam earlier in the month.

The move, captured in a video shared on NJ's Instagram account, showcases the young one in his school attire, providing a glimpse into the family's commitment to quality education.

The school's logo adorned the background, indicating that NJ is currently attending Braeburn International School in Tanzania.

NJ, currently in FS1 (Foundation Stage 1), embarks on his educational journey at an age-appropriate level.

A few weeks into his studies, young Naseeb Junior was awarded as 'Star of the

Week.'

"My son @naseeb.junior is making me proud at school #staroftheweek." Diamond wrote.