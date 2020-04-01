Diamond Platnumz Manager Sallam SK becomes the second person to recover from Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tanzania.

On Tuesday Sallam announced that he is out of Isolation, after testing negative twice for the novel Coronavirus, that has now spread all over the world.

The manager was quarantined on March 14th, 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival from France with a section of the WCB Family.

Diamond’s Manager Sallam SK recovers from Coronavirus

Thank you for Your Prayers

“After 14 days got tested twice and both results came back negative and now am out of Isolation Centre. Thanks to Allah, Thanks to Doctors, Nurses and the government,” said Sallam SK.

He added that “Nimshukuru Allah 🙏🏽 na pia niwashukuru wote mlionitumia msg, comments, DM na dua zenu. Bila kuwasahau Temeke Isolation Centre kwa kuwa bega na bega pamoja na mie bila kunichoka pale nilipokuwa nimezidiwa, na shukurani zangu zingine ziende kwa Madaktari bingwa kujua maendeleo yangu mara kwa mara na pia Serikali yangu na viongozi wake husika Wizara na Mkoa walikuwa hawana ubaguzi kutujulia hali na kutupa moyo na kutupa mahitaji tutakayo. Naomba niwape taarifa ndugu yenu, kijana wenu nimechukuliwa vipimo mara mbili na nimekutwa NEGATIVE na kwa sasa nipo huru. Ila naomba tuendelee kujikinga na kufata ushauri wa viongozi wetu na kuacha maelekezo ya utashi yasiyokuwa na uhakika. ALLAH IS GREAT 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

Producer Lizer Classic

Sallam recovers at a time another WCB Member, Lizer Classic has been put in Isolation after testing positive for Coronavirus.

“Kwa mfano mtu kama Lizer ambaye amekutwa yuko positive lakini anadumu tu freshy ... sasa huyo ana mpaka muda gani ndo anaweza kuhurusiwa kwenda nyumba na akiwa hana virus tena” Diamond asked the Health officer who had visited them in their Quarantined location.

Diamond’s Producer Lizer Classic tests positive for Coronavirus

Tanzania has so far reported 19 cases of Covid-19 countrywide, with two recoveries and one death as per their Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu.