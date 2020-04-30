Singer Diamond Platnumz seems to have ironed out his differences with his South African based Baby Mama Zari Hassan and is now in talking terms with his kids Tiffah and Nillan after months of no see.

On Wednesday, an excited Platnumz was able to re-unite with his kids via a video call that he later shared it’s snippet on Instagram.

In the 27 seconds video, Princess Tiffah and Nillan are seen talking to their father, who was still in bed promising that they will link up with him later when he wakes up.

The captions of the video reads “Nothing sweet than waking up to the sweetest video from your beloved kids❤”

Diamond re-unites with his kids’ days after being labeled deadbeat dad by Zari Hassan (Video)

Deadbeat Dad

This makes it the first time Diamond is making contact with his children since July last year,when his three kids (Dylan, Nillan and Tiffah) met for the first time via a video call.

Just the other day Ms Hassan called out the Jeje-maker with accusations of being a deadbeat father.

In her message Ms Hassan argued that her baby daddy was busy pleasing the world yet he doesn’t provide for his own kids.

“But you don’t know what your kids eat, or how they sleep, if fees and medical insurance is paid. You will never please the world when your own are not happy and taken care of. You are selling a lie. Some people have become clowns to some of Us,” reacted Zari Hassan.

Diamond with his Kids Tiffah and Nillan, Zari and Mama Dangote. Diamond re-unites with his kids’ days after being labeled deadbeat dad by Zari Hassan (Video)

Iron out their differences

The message prompted the WCB President to reach out to Zari “Baada ya kuona ujumbe ule wa @zarithebosslady , nilimpigia simu na kumueleza, licha ya tofauti zetu Ila bado namuheshimu Sana. Alinielewa na nadhani baada ya Corona Kuisha tutapanga namna ya kuwalea watoto wetu pamoja,".

The mother of five launched an attack on her baby daddy hours after he announced that he would pay three months’ rent for 500 families to cushion them for the financial heat of Covid-19.

Reactions

akotheekenya “Auuuuu so sweet ,only parents cant understand this feeling ,💪💪💪❤️❤️”

esmaplatnumz “Ooooooh NICE JAMANI 😭😭😭😭”

mama_dangote “❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤”

skytanzania “Upendo wa baba kwa mwanae hauna kifani! Hongera bro kwa kuwa karibu tena na watoto wako!”

katarina_karatu “Me ningelia jamani Mungu ampe kila mtu mtoto ndio furaha pekee duniani”

annamsuya1 ‘Yaaani leo nimefutahi,mpaka machozi aisee,🙏”