Diamond warns women claiming to have secret affairs with him

WCB boss and singer Diamond Platnumz has sent out a warning to the chain of women claiming to have had secret sexual affairs with him.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the singer said that he loves women for the huge support they have given him and keep giving him as a musician, but it is in bad taste when some claim they have relationships with him.

Chibu went ahead to caution the women to desist from making such claims, adding that it only taints his good name.

The Jeje hit maker went on to state that it is not a good thing for him to start shaming people publicly, for things they can avoid.

“Nashukuru sana kwa upendo mkubwa wa madada mbalimbali ambao unazidi kuongezeka siku hadi siku juu yangu…nawathamini na nawapenda Zaidi… ila tafadhali, kama unajua hatujawahi na wala hatuna mahusiano ya kimapenzi, usiseme tunamahusiano maana inakua haikai vyema… na pia kibinaadamu si sawa kwa mimi sasa hivi nianze kumtoa mtu nishai mtandaoni… nawapenda sana na nawashukuru kwa support kubwa mnayonipa #WCB4LIFE,” wrote Diamond Platnumz.

Chibu Dangote’s words came after a Tanzanian socialite by the name Husna Maulid shared pictures of him with different messages attached to them, which created the impression that they have been in a relationship.

Tanzanian gossip pages then claimed that Diamond had rented an apartment for the socialite and this prompted the father of 4 to act, sending out a warning.

This is not the first time a woman has claimed to have a relationship with the singer and it will not be the last.