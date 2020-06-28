Diamond Platnumz’s manager, Babu Tale is in mourning following the death of his wife, Shammy.

Shammy died on 28 June 2020 at dawn, with the cause of death yet to be made public.

News about her death was broken on social media by Diamond’s family members who condoled with the family of the deceased.

"Mke na Mama wa Watoto wa Meneja wa Lebo ya WCB , Hamis Taletale @babutale , SHAMMY amefariki dunia Mapema Alfajili ya Leo •

#WasafiMedia Tunatoa pole kwa Familia ya Ndugu yetu Hamis Taletale katika Kipindi hiki kigumu , na kumuombea kwa Mungu ampe nguvu na ahueni •" Wrote Mama Dangote.

File image of Babu Tale with Shammy

Esma Platnumz eulogized the deceased as a friendly person, recounting memories of happy times spent with the deceased before her untimely death.

“Sitaki Kuamini umeondoka umemuacha kipenzi chako Shammy umepatwa na nini jamani 😭😭😭 nakumbuka siku ya meisho kukuona mbezi Tale kaingia ndani kwa naseeb mi nakupa kampani usiboreke Tumepiga Story nyingi za maisha Shammy nakwita Why umekwenda mapema bado watoto wanakuitaji jamani 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,” Wrote Esma Platnumz.

Plans to give the deceased a befitting send-off are underway.