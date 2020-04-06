Diamond Platnumz's Mother Sandrah Kassim aka Mama Dangote raised eyebrows among her 2.4 million followers after sharing a video on women who tend to trap men with pregnancy.

Mama Dangote’s post was interpreted as a jibe to women who have been in her son’s life , with a section linking the words in the video to Diamond’s baby mama Tanasha Donna.

The video in question was from Tanzanian Singer cum Video Vixen Giggy Money, who was lamenting that women should learn that Pregnancy won’t keep a man, words that were amplified by Chibu Dangote’s Mother.

Diamond’s mother takes a jibe at women who trap men with pregnancy

Men can't be trapped by Pregnancy

“Mwanamke anazaa kwa sababu anampenda mtu mtu Fulani na anaamini kuzaa naye ni kumtuliza Mwanaume, Kwannza Mwanaume hatulizwi na Mtoto hicho kitu waka hatulizwi na mtoto. Alafu Mwanaume kwanza haibiwi, a real man can’t be stolen na Mwanaume akiamua kukuacha anakuacha. Na Mtu ambaye hafikiriangia mara Moja ni Mwanaum,” says the post from Mama Dangote.

The post comes days after Tanasha Donna went public with her breakup with Diamond Platnumz. In her interview, Mama Naseeb mentioned that dating a mama’s boy was not easy, because Diamond’s mother (Mama Dangote) is quite controlling and his son has not set boundaries when it comes to protecting the women in his life.

On the breakup, MS Donna mentioned that Diamond lost interest in the relationship, making her to exit the affair.

Lost Interest in Relationship

“At some point I got a bit lost, because now a child is involved and now, I’m thinking about my son not just me, I don’t want my son to grow up without a father. I’m really trying to fight for this relationship, but I can’t be the only one fighting, so I had to think of what’s best for me and my son too. Towards the end things were getting rocky, for about 6 months but we were still trying to see how we can make it work and then it got to a point where you see the other person has just lost interest. And it’s not because of anything emotional but its because of not leaving up to certain expectations he had, but it’s not his fault because everybody is wired the way they are and when you don’t leave up to this person’s expectation, for some people its not easy to hang on. So, I feel that’s where things started going down, because I really wanted to be my own person as well as be in this relationship,” said Tanasha Donna.