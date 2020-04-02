Diamond Platnumz’s Kenyan Baby Mama Tanasha Donna Oketch has revealed the main reason for their breakup, stating why she doesn’t want her son Naseeb Junior to grow up without a father.

In an Interview with True Love Magazine, Ms Donna disclosed that her partner lost interest in the relationship prompting her to walk away, as she was the only one trying to fight for the relationship and make things work.

Tanasha pointed out that her failure to meet Chibu Dangote’s expectations in the relationship, also contributed to their breakup, but they are working on co-parenting to ensure Naseeb Junior is accorded the required parental love.

Diamond Platnumz with Tanasha Donna (Instagram)

Why we broke-up

“At some point I got a bit lost, because now a child is involved and now, I’m thinking about my son not just me, I don’t want my son to grow up without a father. I’m really trying to fight for this relationship, but I can’t be the only one fighting, so I had to think of what’s best for me and my son too. Towards the end things were getting rocky, for about 6 months but we were still trying to see how we can make it work and then it got to a point where you see the other person has just lost interest. And it’s not because of anything emotional but its because of not leaving up to certain expectations he had, but it’s not his fault because everybody is wired the way they are and when you don’t leave up to this person’s expectation, for some people its not easy to hang on. So, I feel that’s where things started going down, because I really wanted to be my own person as well as be in this relationship,” said Tanasha Donna.

Esma Platnumz reacts after Tanasha Donna unfollowed them on Instagram

No Regrets

Asked on whether she regrets dating the WCB CEO, she said: “I have been in two serious relationship in my life and I learnt something in all these relationships and I never have regrets regardless. Everything happens for a reason and its never failure but always a lesson. A lot of women tend to lose themselves -including me I have been there; you enter this relationship and you lose yourself and you start to get comfortable. And when you get comfortable in a relationship, its not a good thing.”

She also made it clear that she is not looking forward to jump into another relationship and if she does it will be probably after two years.

Tanasha Donna with Sin Naseeb Junior

No More dating

“No more relationships for now, maybe after two to three years, now I’m married to my grind,” disclosed Ms Donna.

Mama Naseeb also mentioned that dating a Mama’s boy was not easy, because Diamond’s mother (Mama Dangote) is quite controlling and his son has not set boundaries when it comes to protecting the women in his life.

The Gere hit maker also said that she has no plans of taking the car gift (Toyota Land cruiser) she got from Diamond.

Tanasha Donna car Gift from Diamond

“The car is in Tanzania. I had no interest in taking it coz I have my car here, my BMW, its actually in the garage messed up. I’m not gonna leave a relationship then I’m like I’m taking the car or taking this, you can have it. I can get myself a car or anything I need and that’s what matters,” shared Tanasha.

The two (Diamond and Tanasha) started dating back in November 2018.