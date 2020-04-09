Diana Marua has unleashed never seen before photos of her late mother as she turns 51, accompanied with a heartfelt tribute on how life has been since her demise.

Ms Marua put up an emotional tribute to her mother who passed on 11 years ago, reminiscing on the good old days, when she was alive and how they could have celebrated her Birthday now that she is a big girl.

“Day 3 of #30DaysOfThanksgiving 🙏 Today is a special day for you Mummy, it's your birthday, you Turn 51😍. I know the angels are preparing a feast for you, it's going to be Fireworks in Heaven today, why are they so blessed to have you? 😫 11 years on, how I wish I had one more chance to talk to you face to face, hug you, hold your hands celebrate this day with you 😭. We're Battling a Pandemic, can you imagine? Ati Corona 🙄 if you were here today, this Rona would have excused itself because it would have been Partè after Partè 💃 Celebrate Mama, Dance, Drink Wine and Make Merry because you deserve it” reads part of Diana Marua’s message.

Diana Marua shares never seen before photos with late mother as she turns 51

Your girl is all grown now

Mama Heaven went on to joke about how she has been making headlines lately, a thing she never predicted basing on the fact that she was brought up in very humble background.

She added that she learned a lot from her mother, especially her last days on earth and her last words still echo in her mind to date.

“My Guardian Angel, I'm pushing through life, taking it a day at a time. Your girl is all grown, I know you see how I make headlines today 😂🤦‍♀️ Imagine? Ati mimi, mtoto wa Lilly 😂✋At some point, life was hopeless, I was lost, I was confused, I didnt know where to start from after picking my broken pieces, you left too soon when life was beginning for me but God carried me through it. Tell Him I thank Him for elevating my life, He is doing it in a big way. Mama, thank you for your prayers, your love and the care you gave us in the little time God purposed for us. Your last words still echo in my mind, I will never forget what you went through in life and especially your last days and that is the Biggest lesson I took to my heart and I carry it through my journey of life. The spiritual battles are Heavy, the Devil is always at work, Stand in the gap, Pray for us, talk to God about us....Happy Birthday Mum, Till we meet Again. Forever in my heart ❤🙏 #NiJesus #30daysofthanksgiving #waJesus #Grateful” shared Diana Marua.

Photos

Diana Marua shares never seen before photos with late mother as she turns 51

Diana Marua shares never seen before photos with late mother as she turns 51

Diana Marua shares never seen before photos with late mother as she turns 51

Diana Marua shares never seen before photos with late mother as she turns 51

Diana Marua shares never seen before photos with late mother as she turns 51

Diana Marua shares never seen before photos with late mother as she turns 51

Diana Marua shares never seen before photos with late mother as she turns 51