DJ Mo's reaction when asked to address state of his marriage to Size 8

In a brief interview with Milele FM’s Ankali Ray, DJ Mo was put to task to come clean on the state of his marriage top Size 8 that has been a hot topic in recent days.

Ankali reached out to the DJ on phone, seeking to have him weigh in on the subject after Size 8 publicly announced the end of their 11-year marriage and confirmed embarking on a new journey.

"Sema, sema, sema," DJ Mo stated, urging Ankali to get to the point of the call with the radio host posing his question.

"Vipi bana na shemeji? Mnatuchanganya," Ankali stated in apparent reference to the confussion that continues to persist after Size 8 ‘s declaration.

DJ Mo however failed to provide a direct response as he requested to get out of where he was before calling back.

"Wacha nitoke penye niko nikupigie," DJ Mo responded.

Pulse Live Kenya

DJ Mo ends call as Ankali Ray presses on for answers on his marriage to Size 8

The Milele FM presenter was however not about to let his question slide by and sought a confirmation from the celebrated DJ if all was well in his marriage.

"Lakini mko sawa, DJ Mo?" Ankali persisted.

At this point, DJ Mo responded requesting to be conclude a deal before reverting.

"Wacha nitengeneze pesa kidogo nitakupigia."DJ Mo responded.

"Wambea we don't even want more than that, tunataka tu kujua, Mo msee baba, are you guys still together? Ama what's popping?" the radio host pressed on, hoping to elicit a response from the award-winning DJ.

At this point, DJ Mo hang up the call, bringing the interview to an end without clearing the air.

Size 8 shared a message in which she accepted the current state of affairs in her marriage, noting that her marriage had come to an end.

The message read, "Sometimes marriage works by God's grace and sometimes it does not work, but all in all God is still on the throne!"

"I've been married for 11 years and now I start the journey of singlehood! But God is still on the throne; I worship you, Yahweh!!!"

Size 8 confirms initiating separation from DJ Mo

In a subsequent video posted on August 17, Size 8 revealed that she was the one who initiated the separation from DJ Mo, noting that it was the only choice left for her.

Singer and pastor Linet Munyali 'Size 8' Pulse Live Kenya

“I am a believer in marriage. I love marriage... It’s not easy to leave someone you love. I don’t hate Mr. Muraya at all.