The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

DJ Mo's reaction when asked to address state of his marriage to Size 8

Charles Ouma

Size 8 confirmed in a video posted on Saturday, August 17 that she is the one who initiated the separation

DJ Mo
DJ Mo

Amid confusion on the state of DJ Mo’s marriage to Size 8, the public got the first reaction from the celebrated DJ when he was asked to set the record straight on the matter.

Recommended articles

In a brief interview with Milele FM’s Ankali Ray, DJ Mo was put to task to come clean on the state of his marriage top Size 8 that has been a hot topic in recent days.

Ankali reached out to the DJ on phone, seeking to have him weigh in on the subject after Size 8 publicly announced the end of their 11-year marriage and confirmed embarking on a new journey.

"Sema, sema, sema," DJ Mo stated, urging Ankali to get to the point of the call with the radio host posing his question.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Vipi bana na shemeji? Mnatuchanganya," Ankali stated in apparent reference to the confussion that continues to persist after Size 8 ‘s declaration.

DJ Mo however failed to provide a direct response as he requested to get out of where he was before calling back.

"Wacha nitoke penye niko nikupigie," DJ Mo responded.

File image of Gospel singer Size 8 Reborn and husband DJ Mo
File image of Gospel singer Size 8 Reborn and husband DJ Mo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The Milele FM presenter was however not about to let his question slide by and sought a confirmation from the celebrated DJ if all was well in his marriage.

READ: Size 8 opens up about deep love for DJ Mo despite separation

"Lakini mko sawa, DJ Mo?" Ankali persisted.

At this point, DJ Mo responded requesting to be conclude a deal before reverting.

"Wacha nitengeneze pesa kidogo nitakupigia."DJ Mo responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Wambea we don't even want more than that, tunataka tu kujua, Mo msee baba, are you guys still together? Ama what's popping?" the radio host pressed on, hoping to elicit a response from the award-winning DJ.

At this point, DJ Mo hang up the call, bringing the interview to an end without clearing the air.

Size 8 shared a message in which she accepted the current state of affairs in her marriage, noting that her marriage had come to an end.

The message read, "Sometimes marriage works by God's grace and sometimes it does not work, but all in all God is still on the throne!"

"I've been married for 11 years and now I start the journey of singlehood! But God is still on the throne; I worship you, Yahweh!!!"

ADVERTISEMENT

In a subsequent video posted on August 17, Size 8 revealed that she was the one who initiated the separation from DJ Mo, noting that it was the only choice left for her.

Singer and pastor Linet Munyali 'Size 8'
Singer and pastor Linet Munyali 'Size 8' Singer and pastor Linet Munyali 'Size 8' Pulse Live Kenya

“I am a believer in marriage. I love marriage... It’s not easy to leave someone you love. I don’t hate Mr. Muraya at all.

"On the contrary, I love him dearly. If you cut my heart open, you would find him there. I love him dearly, but for me to reach a point where I requested a separation, it’s because I had no other option.” Size 8 expressed.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DJ Mo's reaction when asked to address state of his marriage to Size 8

DJ Mo's reaction when asked to address state of his marriage to Size 8

Let’s have a big ceremony soon - Brown Mauzo confirms plans to wed Kabinga

Let’s have a big ceremony soon - Brown Mauzo confirms plans to wed Kabinga

Video of Pastor Ng'ang'a's exchange with Kasmuel McOure lookalike lights up social media

Video of Pastor Ng'ang'a's exchange with Kasmuel McOure lookalike lights up social media

Ni kama kifo - Zuchu on marriage as Diamond gets entangled in Zari, Shakib drama

Ni kama kifo - Zuchu on marriage as Diamond gets entangled in Zari, Shakib drama

Size 8 opens up about deep love for DJ Mo despite separation

Size 8 opens up about deep love for DJ Mo despite separation

'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire’s moving appeal & how to support

'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire’s moving appeal & how to support

Baba Talisha’s emotional video visiting scene of accident that killed his wife

Baba Talisha’s emotional video visiting scene of accident that killed his wife

Mwende Macharia bids farewell to Radio Maisha after 14 years

Mwende Macharia bids farewell to Radio Maisha after 14 years

Kirk Franklin & Maverick City Music arrive in Kenya for Kingdom World Tour concert

Kirk Franklin & Maverick City Music arrive in Kenya for Kingdom World Tour concert

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of Rwandan gospel musician Israel Mbonyi on stage

Israel Mbonyi's phenomenal performance at Africa Worship Experience concert

Zari and Shakib

Zari Hassan questions hubby Shakib's worth after fight over Diamond

Nandy’s sister, Doreen Mfinanga reveals business journey after 5 years of silence

Sikutaka watu wajue mimi ni mganga wa kienyeji - Nandy’s sister on secret business

Israel Mbonyi

3 ways Israel Mbonyi can become a Kenyan citizen after recent warm experience