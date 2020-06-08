Comedian Dr. Ofweneke has landed a radio job with a new Gospel radio station Sauti Radio.

Ofweneke whose real name is Bush Sande made the announcement of his new job on Instagram saying that he was beginning his new journey as a radio host on Monday.

He went on to say that as he begins his new journey, he has also been bestowed upon the responsibility of being the Head of Content for Sauti Radio.

Dr. Ofweneke lands new radio job

The comedian also promised to make sure the Sauti Radio team has the best online Gospel station.

“TODAY I START ANOTHER JOURNEY IN MY LIFE, BEING PART OF AN AMAZING PROJECT, THE FIRST EVER ONLINE GOSPEL RADIO GOING ON AIR!!! I thank God for the vision and the vision-carriers for the role of HEAD OF CONTENT, I will do my best to make sure we have the most unique gospel station online | So God help us!! @sautiradio #ConnectingAfrica,” said Dr. Ofweneke.

Dr. Ofweneke lands new radio job

Ofweneke is not new to radio having worked in different radio stations including Milele FM where he worked for almost five years among others.

Before getting the new job, Dr. Ofweneke worked as the host of Thursday Night Live, as show that aired on KTN, but stopped after the outbreak of Covid-19.