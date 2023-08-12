It was an emotional moment as Robert Kinuthia, popularly known as DJ Babu was laid to rest on Friday, August 11.
DJ Babu laid to rest in emotional ceremony
DJ Babu, who was based in Dubai died in a tragic road accident days after hosting a major event
The mix master who died in a tragic accident in Dubai was buried at his Murang’a home with friends and family turning up for the somber event.
DJ Pierra, businesswoman Amira and Kriss Darlin were among those who were present.
DJ Babu was a popular figure in entertainment circles with many remembering him for his role in promoting East African entertainment abroad.
He played a crucial role in linking Kenyan artistes with their fans especially those based in Dubai where he plied his trade.
He hosted several events where Kenyan artistes performed and worked with many entertainers including Iyaani, Masauti, Nyashinski, DJ Bling, MC Teargas, and Dohty Family's Kriss Darling.
His life was cut short just days after hosting rapper Khaligraph Jones in a club in the same city.
Khaligraph Jones expressed his shock at the loss of his friend who had just hosted him on July 29.
"Dunia iko na mambo zingine hata huwezi elewa. RIP DJ Babu, Flew us in for a gig in Dubai barely two ago had a successful show and now he is no more," Khaligraph wrote on his Instagram.
Known for his passion and immense talent, DJ Babu was celebrated by many for his unwavering dedication to his craft and his representation of Kenya with pride.
DJ Babu's journey as a DJ began in late 2008 with his exceptional talent as a mix master earning him praise.
Establishing Jamdown Dubai, a platform that actively promoted and supported the entertainment industry by creating connections and fostering a vibrant community around music was one of the most defining moments in his career as a DJ.
The platform would evolve to become a driving force in organising successful events for Kenyans residing or visiting Dubai.
