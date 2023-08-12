DJ Babu laid to rest in emotional ceremony

The mix master who died in a tragic accident in Dubai was buried at his Murang’a home with friends and family turning up for the somber event.

DJ Pierra, businesswoman Amira and Kriss Darlin were among those who were present.

DJ Babu was a popular figure in entertainment circles with many remembering him for his role in promoting East African entertainment abroad.

He played a crucial role in linking Kenyan artistes with their fans especially those based in Dubai where he plied his trade.

The late DJ Babu Pulse Live Kenya

He hosted several events where Kenyan artistes performed and worked with many entertainers including Iyaani, Masauti, Nyashinski, DJ Bling, MC Teargas, and Dohty Family's Kriss Darling.

His life was cut short just days after hosting rapper Khaligraph Jones in a club in the same city.

Khaligraph Jones expressed his shock at the loss of his friend who had just hosted him on July 29.

"Dunia iko na mambo zingine hata huwezi elewa. RIP DJ Babu, Flew us in for a gig in Dubai barely two ago had a successful show and now he is no more," Khaligraph wrote on his Instagram.

Known for his passion and immense talent, DJ Babu was celebrated by many for his unwavering dedication to his craft and his representation of Kenya with pride.

DJ Babu's journey as a DJ began in late 2008 with his exceptional talent as a mix master earning him praise.

Establishing Jamdown Dubai, a platform that actively promoted and supported the entertainment industry by creating connections and fostering a vibrant community around music was one of the most defining moments in his career as a DJ.

