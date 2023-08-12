The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

DJ Babu laid to rest in emotional ceremony

Charles Ouma

DJ Babu, who was based in Dubai died in a tragic road accident days after hosting a major event

Dj Babu
Dj Babu

It was an emotional moment as Robert Kinuthia, popularly known as DJ Babu was laid to rest on Friday, August 11.

Recommended articles

The mix master who died in a tragic accident in Dubai was buried at his Murang’a home with friends and family turning up for the somber event.

DJ Pierra, businesswoman Amira and Kriss Darlin were among those who were present.

DJ Babu was a popular figure in entertainment circles with many remembering him for his role in promoting East African entertainment abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

He played a crucial role in linking Kenyan artistes with their fans especially those based in Dubai where he plied his trade.

The late DJ Babu
The late DJ Babu The late DJ Babu Pulse Live Kenya

He hosted several events where Kenyan artistes performed and worked with many entertainers including Iyaani, Masauti, Nyashinski, DJ Bling, MC Teargas, and Dohty Family's Kriss Darling.

READ: Kenyan DJ dies 3 days after hosting major event in Dubai

His life was cut short just days after hosting rapper Khaligraph Jones in a club in the same city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khaligraph Jones expressed his shock at the loss of his friend who had just hosted him on July 29.

"Dunia iko na mambo zingine hata huwezi elewa. RIP DJ Babu, Flew us in for a gig in Dubai barely two ago had a successful show and now he is no more," Khaligraph wrote on his Instagram.

Known for his passion and immense talent, DJ Babu was celebrated by many for his unwavering dedication to his craft and his representation of Kenya with pride.

DJ Babu's journey as a DJ began in late 2008 with his exceptional talent as a mix master earning him praise.

Establishing Jamdown Dubai, a platform that actively promoted and supported the entertainment industry by creating connections and fostering a vibrant community around music was one of the most defining moments in his career as a DJ.

ADVERTISEMENT

The platform would evolve to become a driving force in organising successful events for Kenyans residing or visiting Dubai.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mi simtaki! Ngesh clashes with radio presenter after inquiry about Stevo Simple Boy

Mi simtaki! Ngesh clashes with radio presenter after inquiry about Stevo Simple Boy

DJ Babu laid to rest in emotional ceremony

DJ Babu laid to rest in emotional ceremony

WATCH: Anita Nderu's tears flow as hubby shares heartfelt confession

WATCH: Anita Nderu's tears flow as hubby shares heartfelt confession

John-Allan Namu opens up on his salary at KTN, NTV & financial regret

John-Allan Namu opens up on his salary at KTN, NTV & financial regret

Victoria Rubadiri's daughter joins university, Jackie Matubia in tears, Gladys Shollei weds Neil Horn & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Victoria Rubadiri's daughter joins university, Jackie Matubia in tears, Gladys Shollei weds Neil Horn & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

'Katunge' disappears after joining university & 7 other fresh hits this week

'Katunge' disappears after joining university & 7 other fresh hits this week

Meet Mumbi Maina: Smart, mysterious & cold financial officer of 'Second Family'

Meet Mumbi Maina: Smart, mysterious & cold financial officer of 'Second Family'

Apple Music dedicates August to celebrate the women changing Amapiano

Apple Music dedicates August to celebrate the women changing Amapiano

4 surprising professions Jalang'o tested before shooting to TV fame

4 surprising professions Jalang'o tested before shooting to TV fame

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Citizen TV's Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri shares deep reflections as daughter joins university

Kennedy Rapudo

Kennedy Rapudo opens up about his lucrative travel company earning him millions

'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire and her ex-partner Dan Sonko

'Sultana' actor Winnie Bwire reaffirms ex-fiancé's words 1 month after announcing split

Rapper Wanja Kihii

Kenyan lady disses Khaligraph Jones & other Kenyan artists in viral hit [Watch]