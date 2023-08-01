Kenyan DJ dies 3 days after hosting Khaligraph Jones' event in Dubai

Based in Dubai, DJ Babu's life was cut short just days after he had hosted rapper Khaligraph Jones in a club in the same city.

Known for his passion and immense talent, DJ Babu was celebrated by many for his unwavering dedication to his craft and his representation of Kenya with pride.

DJ Babu's journey to the top

DJ Babu's journey as a DJ began in late 2008, and in 2013, he established Jamdown Dubai, a platform that actively promoted and supported the entertainment industry by creating connections and fostering a vibrant community around music.

DJ Babu Pulse Live Kenya

His efforts contributed to the growth and success of Kenyan artists and performers abroad.

Celebrities and artists mourn DJ Babu

The sudden news of his demise has left fans and colleagues alike in shock and grief.

Khaligraph Jones expressed his shock at the loss of his friend who had just hosted him on July 29.

"Dunia iko na mambo zingine hata huwezi elewa. RIP DJ Babu, Flew us in for a gig in Dubai barely two ago had a successful show and now he is no more," Khaligraph wrote on his Instagram.

One of DJ Babu's close friends, DJ Creme de la Creme, expressed his profound shock at the loss and thanked Babu for the positive energy he brought, the countless gigs he played, and his generosity in sharing the gift of music with everyone.

DJ Babu Pulse Live Kenya

Hot 96's DJ Bling mourned DJ Babu as a brother who worked diligently and one he will miss dearly.

DJ Babu's impact on the entertainment industry was significant, and his absence will be deeply felt by those who knew him.

In the wake of his passing, heartfelt condolences poured in from friends and acquaintances, each mourning the loss of a gentle, kind, and humble man.

Annie Ma Vicky, who recently had a conversation with DJ Babu, expressed disbelief and deep pain over the untimely departure.

"You have gone too soon DJ Babu. Just yesterday I spoke with you, and now you are no more. Can't believe this. It's really painful. May your soul rest in eternal peace," she lamented.

DJ Babu Pulse Live Kenya