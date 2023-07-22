ADVERTISEMENT
I am raising kids alone & not in any polygamous marriage – Edday Nderitu confirms

Charles Ouma

I am not in any polygamous marriage, I left the husband for whoever needed him more after making a decision to remove myself and my kids from that toxic environment - Edday Nderitu

Edday Nderitu has clarified that she is not in a polygamous marriage, adding that she walked out and left Mugithi singer Samidoh to whoever needed him more.

She added that she made a conscious decision to extract herself from the “toxic environment” due to the “unbelievable behavior displayed”.

“Lemmie clarify few things that were shared online and not accurate…I am not in any polygamous marriage as stated I left the husband for whoever needed him more. I made a decision to remove myself and my kids from that toxic environment especially my teen daughter who unfortunately is direct recipient of unbelievable behavior displayed” Edday wrote on Facebook.

Without confirming whether the Mugithi singer is a deadbeat dad, the mother of three made it clear that so far she has not received help from any quarters and does not regret it.

“I have managed to sustain my kids needs so far with no help and I am not regretting any bit of it.” She added.

Samidoh has three biological children with Edday and two others with nominated Senator Karen Nyamu.

Edday who moved to the US in May added that she is in a new chapter of her life where drama is not welcome.

She added that in the new season, all she needs is peace and appealed to be left out of all the drama originating from the previous chapter of her life.

“About communication and video calls I will leave that one there since some people seems to be present when that is happening but I’m not aware. In this new season of my life I don’t need any drama, I need peace only ,I hope next episode of this series my name will be left out. #nothingbutprayers #powerofprayers She concluded.

Edday on the pain and humiliation she has endured in their marriage

At the heart of the couple’s troubles is nominated Senator Karen Nyamu who Edday has referred to in the past, including when she first made it clear that she will not tolerate a polygamous union.

READ: Karen Nyamu's love for Samidoh plays out at Moses Kuria's home [Photos]

As Samidoh warmed up to Karen Nyamu with their love catching public attention and their photos doing rounds on social media in February 2023, Edday poured her heart out about the pain and humiliation she has been experiencing in their marriage.

"It has been exactly 15 years of marriage full of ups and down, it was a humble beginning where little was enough for us, but for the last 3 years it has been nothing but pain, I have remained faithful to you regardless of disrespect, humiliation and being trolled on social media, you’ve made me look dumb and took my silence for granted," Edday said.

"I have helped you nature your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10yrs, has no morals and zero respect to my family.

"I have asked God every day to give me strength to pray for you but today I have nothing to tell God about you, you have drag and put me and my kids in an ocean of pain may you remember this," she added.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
I am raising kids alone & not in any polygamous marriage – Edday Nderitu confirms

