Samidoh & Edday rekindle love with family vacation

In an Instagram photo that has since gone viral, Samidoh, his wife Edday and their children are seen hapilly posing for a photo at the airport.

The singer posted the picture with a simple caption that read, "Safari ya Samburu."

This move comes after months of drama surrounding Samidoh's relationship with Karen Nyamu, a nominated senator in Kenya.

Pulse Live Kenya

Many people have criticized the musician for neglecting his wife and children in favor of his relationship with Karen.

Samidoh's fans praise him

Samidoh's fans were quick to praise him for acknowledging his family on social media after a long time.

Many people were happy to see the singer back with his wife and children, and they congratulated him on taking the first step towards repairing his family.

Samidoh's relationship drama

Samidoh's relationship drama started when he admitted to having a romantic affair with Karen Nyamu.

Karen Nyamu, who is also a lawyer, went ahead and revealed that she was carrying Samidoh's baby. This revelation caused a public uproar, with many people criticizing the singer for cheating on his wife.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, Samidoh and Edday later reconciled, and the musician apologized to his wife and fans for his behavior. He promised to work on his marriage and be faithful to his wife.

Gachagua jokes about prohibiting Samidoh from traveling abroad

On April 30, during Muigai wa Njoroge's 25th music anniversary at Thika Stadium, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua disclosed that he barred Samidoh from travelling abroad due to his messy romantic affairs.

Samidoh and wife Edday Nderitu Pulse Live Kenya

The Deputy President said that Samidoh had been prohibited from traveling until he restored peace between his lovers.