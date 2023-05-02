The sports category has moved to a new website.

Samidoh & Edday rekindle love with family vacation

Lynet Okumu

Popular Mugithi musician Samidoh Muchoki has taken Edday Nderitu and their children for a vacation

Samidoh and wife Edday Nderitu
Samidoh and wife Edday Nderitu

Popular Mugithi musician Samidoh Muchoki has taken Edday Nderitu and their children for a vacation.

In an Instagram photo that has since gone viral, Samidoh, his wife Edday and their children are seen hapilly posing for a photo at the airport.

The singer posted the picture with a simple caption that read, "Safari ya Samburu."

This move comes after months of drama surrounding Samidoh's relationship with Karen Nyamu, a nominated senator in Kenya.

Samidoh Muchoki, Edday Nderitu and their children pose for a photo at the airport before embarking on their vacation
Samidoh Muchoki, Edday Nderitu and their children pose for a photo at the airport before embarking on their vacation Pulse Live Kenya

Many people have criticized the musician for neglecting his wife and children in favor of his relationship with Karen.

Samidoh's fans were quick to praise him for acknowledging his family on social media after a long time.

Many people were happy to see the singer back with his wife and children, and they congratulated him on taking the first step towards repairing his family.

Samidoh's relationship drama started when he admitted to having a romantic affair with Karen Nyamu.

Karen Nyamu, who is also a lawyer, went ahead and revealed that she was carrying Samidoh's baby. This revelation caused a public uproar, with many people criticizing the singer for cheating on his wife.

Samidoh, Karen Nyamu & their daughter
Samidoh, Karen Nyamu & their daughter Pulse Live Kenya
However, Samidoh and Edday later reconciled, and the musician apologized to his wife and fans for his behavior. He promised to work on his marriage and be faithful to his wife.

On April 30, during Muigai wa Njoroge's 25th music anniversary at Thika Stadium, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua disclosed that he barred Samidoh from travelling abroad due to his messy romantic affairs.

Samidoh and wife Edday Nderitu
Samidoh and wife Edday Nderitu Samidoh and wife Edday Nderitu Pulse Live Kenya
The Deputy President said that Samidoh had been prohibited from traveling until he restored peace between his lovers.

However, Rigathi said he had observed that peace and respect had resumed among Samidoh's lovers, and he lifted the travel ban.

