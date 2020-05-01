Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on Friday impressed his followers when he conducted an hour-long Mathematics revision session.

The MP who went Live on his verified Facebook account tackled a number of Math problems with ease to the amusement of his followers.

The post caused Kenyans to call on more political leaders to take up the challenge and teach various subjects covered by secondary school students.

The MP promised any KCSE candidate who may have been watching his lesson that he would also tackle Chemistry and various topics in Math in the coming weeks.

The MP had on Thursday conveyed the news that DJ Evolve, whom he shot and injured during an altercation at a night club, had finally been discharged from hospital.

The Courts had ordered Mr Owino to settle the medical expenses incurred by the injured entertainer pending a decision on the MP's court case.

