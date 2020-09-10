Former Machachari actress Wanjiku Mburu popularly known as Mama Baha got overwhelmed by emotions in the process of getting her brother’s name tattooed on her body.

In a short video shared on Instagram, Mama Baha chose to remember her brother George who was kidnapped back in 2013, with a permanent Tattoo of his name, as she hopes that one day he will return home.

Ms Mburu’s short video was accompanied with an affirmatory caption that’s reads “For you my blood brother, for you I shed a tear and for you i will cross the ocean's....”

Wanjiku Mburu aka Mama Baha

Governments attention

On January 28th 2020, Ms Mburu in company of close friends staged a walk to President Uhuru Kenyatta's office in the quest to get the governments attention and help in tracing her kidnapped brother.

Before that, the actress had also highlighted the governments futile attempt to bring back her brother who she said was being held hostage in Mogadishu.

Ms Wanjiku opened up on the tragedy and trauma her family has been going through for the past 7 years and how the government failed to keep their word after promising immediate action.

Also Read: Former Machachari actress' heartbreaking story of Government’s attempts to bring back kidnapped brother

“In hushed tones I was told, I’m in a meeting I’ll call you later, this went on for a while until they no longer bothered to pick my calls. See Mr President my brother was kidnapped and its now 3 years since and there’s nothing from you or your office. After everything has been said, it’s been said but nothing done,” read part of the letter to the President which she wrote in 12th August 2017.

George was kidnapped while on a business trip to Somalia in 2013.