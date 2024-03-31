Eric Omondi gushes over bae Lynne Njihia as she turns 23, pampers her with love

Omondi penned a heartwarming message celebrating his queen and baby as he referred to Lynne.

Hailing her as the gift in his life, Omondi noted that Lynne has made his life complete, topping it up with the blessing of their adorable angel, baby Kyla Omondi.

“My Baby, My Queen, My Love. I thank God Everyday for Bringing you into my Life. You are the best gift I could ever Recieve and you gave me the most beautiful gift ever... Our Adorable Angel @kyla.omondi you have made my life complete. You Deserve the World and MORE. As you Celebrate you Birthday today just know that there is nothing I wouldn't do for you. I wish you a THOUSAND more Lives. I love you🥰❤️❤️❤️ Baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Happy birthday babyyyy🌹🌹❤️❤️🎂🎂😍😍😋😋👸👸. Enjoy your vacation...you deserve the whole world.” Omondi wrote.

Lynne responded, prophesying her love for the self-declared President of Comedy in Africa writing:

“🥹🥹❤️❤️Awwwww Babyyyy. I Love You Sooo Much. You and Kyla Are literally my life. My Best Friend,My Love and My Life partner❤️❤️❤️”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, Lynne who is on a vacation took to social media to celebrate her big day with beautiful photos.

The caption summarized her wishes on the day.

“Birthday Candles Aren’t The Only Thing Getting Lit This Weekend 🎂🥳,,,OFFICIALLY 23, Happy Birthday To Me❤️❤️❤️” Read part of Lynne’s post.

The couple welcomed their first baby together in August last year after dating for more than a year.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Eric shared the good news on their social media accounts on Monday, August 9, 2023.