The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Eric Omondi gushes over bae Lynne Njihia as she turns 23, pampers her with love

Charles Ouma

Eric Omondi also put his emotions into words, penning a special message in which he celebrated Lynne Njihia on her birthday

Eric Omondi and fiancée, Lynn Njihia
Eric Omondi and fiancée, Lynn Njihia

Eric Omondi's girlfriend, Lynne Njihia has turned 23 years old today with the comedian showering her with love on her special day.

Recommended articles

Omondi penned a heartwarming message celebrating his queen and baby as he referred to Lynne.

Hailing her as the gift in his life, Omondi noted that Lynne has made his life complete, topping it up with the blessing of their adorable angel, baby Kyla Omondi.

“My Baby, My Queen, My Love. I thank God Everyday for Bringing you into my Life. You are the best gift I could ever Recieve and you gave me the most beautiful gift ever... Our Adorable Angel @kyla.omondi you have made my life complete. You Deserve the World and MORE. As you Celebrate you Birthday today just know that there is nothing I wouldn't do for you. I wish you a THOUSAND more Lives. I love you🥰❤️❤️❤️ Baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Happy birthday babyyyy🌹🌹❤️❤️🎂🎂😍😍😋😋👸👸. Enjoy your vacation...you deserve the whole world.” Omondi wrote.

READ: Lynne Njihia clarifies her marital status & reveals Eric Omondi's baby mama count

Lynne responded, prophesying her love for the self-declared President of Comedy in Africa writing:

“🥹🥹❤️❤️Awwwww Babyyyy. I Love You Sooo Much. You and Kyla Are literally my life. My Best Friend,My Love and My Life partner❤️❤️❤️”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, Lynne who is on a vacation took to social media to celebrate her big day with beautiful photos.

The caption summarized her wishes on the day.

“Birthday Candles Aren’t The Only Thing Getting Lit This Weekend 🎂🥳,,,OFFICIALLY 23, Happy Birthday To Me❤️❤️❤️” Read part of Lynne’s post.

The couple welcomed their first baby together in August last year after dating for more than a year.

Eric Omondi's fiancée, Lynn Njihia
Eric Omondi's fiancée, Lynn Njihia Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Eric shared the good news on their social media accounts on Monday, August 9, 2023.

The philanthropic comedian shared a photo of himself holding the newborn baby in hospital shortly after his fiancée Lynne Njihia welcomed the bundle of joy named Princess Kyla Omondi.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kamene Goro clears the air on pregnancy reports, explans body changes

Kamene Goro clears the air on pregnancy reports, explans body changes

Mombasa-based film-makers win big at the Kalasha awards [Full list of winners]

Mombasa-based film-makers win big at the Kalasha awards [Full list of winners]

Eric Omondi gushes over bae Lynne Njihia as she turns 23, pampers her with love

Eric Omondi gushes over bae Lynne Njihia as she turns 23, pampers her with love

Larry Madowo lights up social media after spraying cash on friend’s wife [Video]

Larry Madowo lights up social media after spraying cash on friend’s wife [Video]

Davido & other stars team up to serve the ultimate entertainment experience at Raha Fest [Videos]

Davido & other stars team up to serve the ultimate entertainment experience at Raha Fest [Videos]

Dennis Ombachi’s special treat for Davido in Nairobi

Dennis Ombachi’s special treat for Davido in Nairobi

Jackie Matubia’s final meeting with Charles Ouda, impact of his death & final project

Jackie Matubia’s final meeting with Charles Ouda, impact of his death & final project

Jose Chameleone addresses claims of physical violence & abuse by estranged wife

Jose Chameleone addresses claims of physical violence & abuse by estranged wife

Akothee's daughter Fancy Makadia addresses pregnancy claims days after engagement

Akothee's daughter Fancy Makadia addresses pregnancy claims days after engagement

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kimani Mbugua

I was robbed this morning while live on TikTok – Kimani Mbugua appeals for help

Kenyan Dancehall & Reggae music Elly Wee

Meet Elly Wee: The rising star of Dancehall & Reggae music in Kenya

From left: The late Chongin Kale, Rita Tinina & Brian Chira

Notable Kenyans who've passed away since the beginning of 2024

Diana Marua and her Nigerian look-alike

Diana B reacts after finding her Nigerian doppelganger