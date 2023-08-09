The sports category has moved to a new website.

Eric Omondi reveals newborn's name after welcoming bundle of joy [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

This is Eric Omondi and Lynne Njihia's second child together after they suffered a miscarriage in late 2022.

Eric Omondi and his fiancée Lynne Njihia during their gender reveal party
Eric Omondi and his fiancée Lynne Njihia during their gender reveal party

Comedian Eric Omondi and his fiancée Lynne Njihia have welcomed their second child together.

The couple, who have been dating for over a year, announced the news on their social media accounts on Monday, August 9, 2023.

Eric Omondi shared a photo of himself holding the newborn baby in hospital shortly after his fiancée Lynne Njihia welcomed the bundle of joy.

He announced that the newest edition to their family was named Princess Kyla Omondi.

Comedian Eric Omondi and his fiancée Lynne Njihia welcome their second child together on August 9, 2023
Comedian Eric Omondi and his fiancée Lynne Njihia welcome their second child together on August 9, 2023

This is the couple's second child together after they suffered a miscarriage in late 2022.

Eric Omondi had previously shared the heartbreaking news on his social media accounts, asking his fans to pray for him and his fiancée during the difficult time.

However, the couple remained optimistic and continued to share their journey towards parenthood with their fans.

In July 2023, Eric Omondi surprised Lynne Njihia with an epic gender reveal party, which he shared on his YouTube channel.

The video went viral, with fans congratulating the couple on their upcoming arrival.

Now that the baby has arrived, Eric Omondi had earlier revealed that he is willing to share the baby's face with his fans, but at a cost.

Comedian Eric Omondi and his fiancée Lynne Njihia welcome their second child together on August 9, 2023
Comedian Eric Omondi and his fiancée Lynne Njihia welcome their second child together on August 9, 2023

In a recent YouTube video, the comedian stated that he would reveal his daughter's face to anyone who was willing to part with Sh50 million.

It remains to be seen if any of his fans will meet his demands.

Eric Omondi is one of Kenya's most popular comedians, known for his hilarious skits and stand-up comedy shows.

He has been in a relationship with Lynne Njihia, a model and actress, for over a year.

The couple's fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child, and now that the baby is here, they are overjoyed and sending their congratulations to the couple on social media.

Eric Omondi and his fiancée Lynn
Eric Omondi and his fiancée Lynn
