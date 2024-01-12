The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Lynne Njihia clarifies her marital status & reveals Eric Omondi's baby mama count

Lynet Okumu

Lynne Njihia, Eric Omondi's girlfriend has clarified that she is not currently married to him and revealed the number of baby mama's that Eric Omondi has.

Eric Omondi and fiancée, Lynn Njihia
Popular comedian Eric Omondi's personal life takes center stage after his fiancée, Lynn Njihia, addressed questions about their relationship and family dynamics.

Lynn confidently asserted that she is the only baby mama in Eric's life, providing insights into their journey, and plans for the future, and addressing past controversies.

In a YouTube Q&A session on January 11, Lynne Njihia responded to a fan's question about whether Eric Omondi has another baby mama.

Eric Omondi's fiancée, Lynn Njihia
READ: Eric Omondi reveals daughter's face to the public as she lands 1st deal

Lynne, exuding confidence, humorously laughs off the speculation, declaring, "No, I don't. He doesn't even know. I'm the only one. Mimi ndio niko." This revelation adds a personal touch to Eric's public persona.

While Lynne and Eric are engaged, they haven't tied the knot yet. Lynn shared that he is not married and currently has no plans for expanding their family.

With their five-month-old daughter, Kayla, taking center stage, Lynn emphasised the need to focus on parenting and healing from past experiences.

Eric Omondi's fiancée, Lynn Njihia
Opening up about her journey as a mother, Lynne disclosed the trauma she experienced during her pregnancy.

This revelation is another reason they are taking a cautious approach to family planning.

Lynne shed light on the significant 19-year age difference between her and Eric. Despite the gap, she confidently stated that love knows no bounds, emphasising their strong friendship and mutual support.

She dismissed concerns about age, gender, or any other factor, asserting that their connection is built on equality and understanding.

Eric Omondi's fiancée, Lynn Njihia
READ: Eric Omondi shares details of the show that earned him Sh34,000 per minute

She emphasised that her relationship with Eric goes beyond traditional roles; they are more like friends and besties. This unique dynamic, she believes, contributes to the success of their relationship.

"I believe that love is love, haina limit, haina gender, age, love is love, if you love someone date tu, it doesn't mean it won't work out if there is an age gap. I can say Eric and I are more of friends, more of besties, hiyo ndio imefanya tufike tuu saa hii. We are equal, supporting each other." she said.

Eric Omondi and media personality Jacque Maribe were once romantically involved. From their past relationship, Jacque gave birth to a boy, and the paternity of the child has consistently been a subject of dispute.

Eric Omondi's fiancée, Lynn Njihia
READ: Details of Maribe's call to Eric Omondi that forced him to tone down on paternity issue

Although Eric publicly acknowledged that he has been contributing to child support, he refrained from explicitly declaring himself as the father. On the other hand, Jacque Maribe maintained silence on the matter.

In the year 2023, the two found themselves entangled in a social media feud centered around Jacque's son. During this online spat, conflicting claims arose regarding whether Eric Omondi was indeed the biological father of the child.

