Eric Omondi reveals Title Deed of the house in Karen

A number of Kenyans had accused the self proclaimed president of comedy in Africa of stage managing the unveiling of his new house for popularity.

In an explainer on his Instagram, Omondi dismissed the doubters, terming some as haters as he displayed evidence that he owns the house. In the 2 minute long video, Omondi showed a title deed in his name that was stamped on September 7, 2021.

He called out the rumour mongers for having a mentality that a comedian of his calibre can not afford such an expensive house.

"It is about time, Kenyans understood that comedy can pay, that music can pay, that football can pay and we need to start cultivating a culture that believes in the fruits of our work...ukilima utavuna!," insisted Omondi.

Eric assured naysayers that he had really bought the house whose price was said to be Sh141 million.

“Yes the house is a multi-bedroom house and yes it can be used as Air BnB for now, and yes I bought it and own it. I can’t rent it out but I can lease it out. I am rarely around anyway. Sh75,000 per day but this offer stands until October 19 when I officially move in,” Omondi said.

In an interview with the Mungai Eve, he hinted that ODM presidential hopeful Jimi Wanjigi had helped him acquire the property.

He has labelled the mansion as the official residence of the president of comedy in Africa.

During the house tour, he said that he had moved into the house three days ago from Kileleshwa where he had been living.

According to Eric’s chef, the comedian prefers to eat an English breakfast to start his day and the food budget can go up to Sh30,000 every week.

The master bedroom has a shower and bathtub that also doubles as a jacuzzi and a wardrobe that opens into a balcony.

The grounds feature a lush green garden and a swimming pool that he is yet to use.

“The land alone without the house is worth Sh69 million,” the comedian said. His colleague Butita added that the cost of the house was Sh72 million, bringing the total value to Sh141 million.