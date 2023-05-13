The sports category has moved to a new website.

Eve Mungai contributed more than Sh1M for Colonel Mustapha - Director Trevor

Charles Ouma

Content creator Eve Mungai's lover, Director Trevor has defended her, noting that she came teamed up with others to raise more than Sh1M for colonel Mustapha after a netizen noticed her name missing in the list of celebrities who contributed funds

Director Trevor and Eve Mungai at Akothee's wedding

Content creator Mungai Eve’s boyfriend, Director Trevor has defended her against allegations by a critic that the YouTuber contributed nothing to support rapper Colonel Mustapha during whose plight made headlines, prompting Kenyans to raise funds to make things lighter.

A list of how celebrities made rounds and landed in one blog where Trevor set the record straight while tackling a critic.

The list that has been doing rounds online was posted in an Instagram blog with one netizen noting that Mungai Eve’s name was missing in it and opining that she (Mungai) is only generous with her content but not with money as she does give back even though the people she interviews generate views and money for her channel.

"Mungai Eve anajua tu ku donate udaku (Mungai Eve only knows how to donate gossip)” quipped the user identified as Amaya.

The comment didn’t go well with Director Trevor who stepped in to set the record straight that in her own way, Mungai Eve alongside her team have contributed more than one million shillings to aid the rapper.

Director Trevor noted that the list was from just one group while there are multiple groups raising funds for the rapper.

"My friend hiyo ni pesa ya group moja tu! (My friend that money is from one group only) Mungai Eve plus the team have contributed over a million!!!" Trevor fired back.

READ: Colonel Mustafa's biography: Education, relationships, stardom & fall to construction work

When the news broke that the mother of veteran rapper Colonel Mustafa was unwell and in need of financial support for medical treatment, Jaguar sprang into action without hesitation.

The politician and talented musician and mobilized his friends who managed to raise nearly Sh1 million to assist with the medical bills and help Mustafa get back on his feet.

Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustafa

Fauz Khalid, a maritime expert also mobilised Kenyans on Twitter to come through for Mustafa and his family.

According to Mustafa, Kenyans started sending in cash after his number went viral after it was shared by Khalid.

Kuna jamaa alipost na number imetembea kote. For now watu wanaweza nitumia kwa number yangu na ni rahisi kuongea na mimi kujua chenye kinafanyika,” he said, crediting Khalid for inspiring Kenyans to donate cash.

Khalid gave frequent updates on the progress of the funds drive and by Saturday night, Mustafa’s mobile phone wallet had reached capacity.

We are at Sh600,000. Those trying to send cash and failing should try after midnight as he (Mustafa) has surpassed his daily limit. A pay bill will be up by Monday I am speechless!!” Khalid said at the time.

This is an appreciation tweet for all of you who have come out to help Colonel Mustafa. ‘Angels everywhere’ was my friend Felix Masi’s favourite phrase I see angels everywhere on this app Stay Blessed, you all heroes,” he said in another post.

Several Kenyans have reached out to the rapper, offering both support financially as well as words of encouragement.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
