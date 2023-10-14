I'm back on my feet - Ex-Citizen TV anchor Kimani Mbugua bounces back with new show

The journalist revealed that he used part of the funds raised to buy media equipment to actualize some great ideas that he has.

In a vide shared on his Insta Stories, Mbugua revealed that he will be back to the streets, doing what he loves recording his new show.

"I am just overjoyed and I just wanted to say thank you. Each and every one of you who gave any amount of money thank you so so much for helping me get back on my feet.

“Today I got an equipment, I got a new shooting device and I got a microphone which means I am going back to the streets where I belong," the youthful journalist stated, beaming with joy.

Launching new show on Sunday

He added that his new show, dubbed 'Unbroken' will be launched on Sunday, October 15, noting that the same would not be possible without the help of well-wishers who responded generously to his plight.

The show will take him to the streets to engage real people on real issues, giving people a chance to share their unique stories that would otherwise remain untold.

"Imagine I wouldn't be here without you! Launching my new show UnBroken tomorrow !! As a journalist, I have always believed that everyone has a unique story which is why I love going on the streets to talk to real people about real issues that affect us every day. UnBroken will be our space to talk about what we often don't talk about. Help me spread the word by sharing. Asante sana," he wrote in an update on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Last month, Mbugua took to social media appealing for help and revealing that he had just left the hospital and was currently homeless as the people who hosted him previously told him to look for somewhere else to live.

In the video, he expressed his desire to move forward and not return to the place he once was.

He revealed that he had a business plan and his first proposal for a client with a set-up company structure, and was looking for a serious business partner who could bring in Sh200,000 money to help his idea take off.

"Feels so bad to call myself a former TV journalist. I am in a problem, but I don't want to also look as if I am begging," he said.

Mbugua's unique style and youthful approach to journalism

Mbugua who brought a youthful approach to journalism with his unique style which earned him many fans fell ill in 2020 and was diagnosed with bipolar mood disorder.

In the wake of his plight, Kenyans rallied to support him across various platforms.

Former Citizen TV anchor Kimani Mbugua Pulse Live Kenya

Among those who took the lead in the initiative was Nyako, a popular TikTok personality rallied Kenyans to contribute a total of Sh420,000 to help him get his life back on track.

Editor's note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you or a loved one be struggling, please reach out to:-