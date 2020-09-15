Former K24 news anchor Eric Njoka is set to launch his own talk show, a few months after parting ways with the Kenyatta family owned TV station.

In an announcement see by Pulse Live, Mr Njoka said that his new show, that will be called Centred KE is launching soon and will air on YouTube.

He went on to ask his followers to subscribe to the channel as they await what he has in store for them.

Ex-K24 News anchor Eric Njoka

“It's coming 😊😊😊 Let the new journey begin 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 Introducing @centred_ke ... SUBSCRIBE and hold your breath 🔥🔥🔥 It's a new Revolution, online #newbeginnings #NewStart #FreshStories #FreshVibes #TV #NewShow,” read Eric Njoka’s post.

Centred KE will air every Thursday, at 8PM.

Njoka’s new move comes barely three months after being among the more than 100 staff members who were declared redundant by the Mediamax Limited, on grounds of tough economic times.

He now joins the likes of Joab Mwaura and his wife Nancy Onyancha who after leaving K24 went on to venture into their production company, Sauti Tajika.

Betty Kyallo on the other hand, opened her own YouTube channel and her beauty spa Flair by Betty.