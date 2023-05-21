Actor Lenana Kariba and wife Helena welcome their first child [Photo]

The actor took to social media to share the good news revealing that their baby is named Ava.

Without revealing the face, the actor shared a photo of his daughter holding his finger with the caption that read:

"Hello world 👋🏾Meet Ava 🥰"

In March this year, the actor and his wife had a gendere reveal party and shared with his fans that they were expecting a baby girl.

"Daddy's girl incoming 🤗Last weekend my family put together an amazing baby shower for us to celebrate finally having another girl joining the gang (we are such a boy family 😂)... we had a great time celebrating with those closest to us " Kariba shared at the time.

Kariba who is a household name in Kenya’s film industry married Helena in 2021 in a beach wedding in Antigua.

They met at a party in Kenya and love blossomed.

"We met here in Nairobi actually. She was born in the UK but she was raised between Kenya & the UK. I met her here. We both have a mutual friend but we had never met… I know this guy.

“We’ve known each other for 7 years and she’s known him for 7 years. They hang out and I hang out with him…. We met two years ago when we went to his birthday party…”Kariba narrated in a past interview.

Pulse Live Kenya

He shared plans to have babies in a Question and Answer session with his fans, noting that his desire is to see his children study in the UK.

"We will continue to travel back and forth. School we plan to do in the UK but then, every holiday we will fly out. I need my parents to teach them Kikuyu," Kariba said.