Actor Lenana Kariba and wife expecting their 1st child

Lenana, Pulse's 2022 Fashion Influencer of the Year, on Friday shared baby bump photos announcing the news to his fans on Instagram.

Filled with excitement, the 'Selina' actor celebrated his wife and the journey they've had so far while conveying his joy that their family is growing.

"And then there were three… We are so excited to be growing our family in 2023.

"There is no one I would rather take this journey with - my queen is my everything and now our little mini-me will be the center of our world," Lenana captioned the photos.

Pulse Live Kenya

Lenana and Hellen got married in 2021

In a 2022 interview on Kiss FM, Lenana shared that he met his wife at a friend's birthday party in Nairobi in 2020.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to the 'Plan B' actor, they just met and clicked, and he immediately knew she was the one for him.

”We met here in Nairobi actually. She was born in the UK but she was raised between Kenya & the UK. We have a mutual friend but we had never met. We met two years ago when we went to his birthday party,” Lenana disclosed.

Lenana proposed to his then-girlfriend on January 2, 2021 and the answer was yes! They walked down the aisle nine months later.

Pulse Live Kenya

Sharing a snippet of how the occasion went down, the 'Selina' star posted a beautiful photo of them sharing an intimate embrace on the Caribbean Island of Antigua.

He disclosed that their wedding took place on August 11, 2021.

Lenana's acting career

Lenana Kariba made his debut in acting in 2010 after he was cast in a teen TV drama 'Changing Times'.

He later landed a role in a hospital drama, 'Saints' in 2011, before securing a role in KTN drama series 'Lies that Bind' the same year.

Pulse Live Kenya

His prowess on the screens landed him yet another supporting lead role in the 2014 movie 'House of Lungula'.

He has been featured in other movies and TV dramas such as 'Live or Die', 'How to Find a Husband' and 'Selina'.