ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Actor Lenana Kariba and wife expecting their 1st child

Lynet Okumu

Congratulations Lenana and Hellen!

Lenana and wife Hellen
Lenana and wife Hellen

Kenyan actor Lenana Kariba and his wife, Monikered Hellen have announced they are expecting their first child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lenana, Pulse's 2022 Fashion Influencer of the Year, on Friday shared baby bump photos announcing the news to his fans on Instagram.

Filled with excitement, the 'Selina' actor celebrated his wife and the journey they've had so far while conveying his joy that their family is growing.

"And then there were three… We are so excited to be growing our family in 2023.

"There is no one I would rather take this journey with - my queen is my everything and now our little mini-me will be the center of our world," Lenana captioned the photos.

Lenana and his wife Hellen
Lenana and his wife Hellen Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyan movies that won the hearts of Kenyans

In a 2022 interview on Kiss FM, Lenana shared that he met his wife at a friend's birthday party in Nairobi in 2020.

Lenana and wife Hellen
Lenana and wife Hellen Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 'Selina' actor Lenana Kariba marries in CaribbeanIslands beach wedding [Photo]

According to the 'Plan B' actor, they just met and clicked, and he immediately knew she was the one for him.

”We met here in Nairobi actually. She was born in the UK but she was raised between Kenya & the UK. We have a mutual friend but we had never met. We met two years ago when we went to his birthday party,” Lenana disclosed.

Lenana proposed to his then-girlfriend on January 2, 2021 and the answer was yes! They walked down the aisle nine months later.

Lenana and wife Hellen
Lenana and wife Hellen Pulse Live Kenya

Sharing a snippet of how the occasion went down, the 'Selina' star posted a beautiful photo of them sharing an intimate embrace on the Caribbean Island of Antigua.

He disclosed that their wedding took place on August 11, 2021.

READ: Check out Nominees for the 2020 Couture Africa Style Awards (Full List)

Lenana Kariba made his debut in acting in 2010 after he was cast in a teen TV drama 'Changing Times'.

He later landed a role in a hospital drama, 'Saints' in 2011, before securing a role in KTN drama series 'Lies that Bind' the same year.

Lenana Kariba
Lenana Kariba Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyan movies that won the hearts of Kenyans

His prowess on the screens landed him yet another supporting lead role in the 2014 movie 'House of Lungula'.

He has been featured in other movies and TV dramas such as 'Live or Die', 'How to Find a Husband' and 'Selina'.

In 2022, Lenana scooped the Male Fashion Influencer of the Year Award at the Pulse Influencer Awards after being nominated and garnering numerous votes from his fans.

Recommended articles

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Actor Lenana Kariba and wife expecting their 1st child

Actor Lenana Kariba and wife expecting their 1st child

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

7 Ingredients to watch out for in your beauty products

7 Ingredients to watch out for in your beauty products

10 things women do that make men melt inside, according to AI app ChatGPT

10 things women do that make men melt inside, according to AI app ChatGPT

5 natural ways to darken grey hair

5 natural ways to darken grey hair

How healthy is eating fruits in the morning? Here's what to know

How healthy is eating fruits in the morning? Here's what to know

How much blood do women lose during their periods?

How much blood do women lose during their periods?

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Kikuyu Love Sessions: The new niche event promoting love, wellness, positivity

Kikuyu Love Sessions: The new niche event promoting love, wellness, positivity

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Couple watering a plant together. Photo by Safari Consoler

10 things women do that make men melt inside, according to AI app ChatGPT

Lenana and wife Hellen

Actor Lenana Kariba and wife expecting their 1st child