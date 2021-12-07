RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Excitement as UK group, NSG arrive in Kenya

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The UK group has embarked on a month long tour of Africa.

NSG, comprised of members Kruddz, Mojo, OGD, Dope, Abz and Mxjib have released two mixtapes, Grown Up and Roots, the latter includes their most successful single Options featuring UK rapper Tion Wayne.
NSG, comprised of members Kruddz, Mojo, OGD, Dope, Abz and Mxjib have released two mixtapes, Grown Up and Roots, the latter includes their most successful single "Options" featuring UK rapper Tion Wayne.

Known for their current viral hit song “Petite”, the UK Music collective have finally arrived in Kenya for their concert set for Sunday, December 12.

Recommended articles

NSG, comprised of members Kruddz, Mojo, OGD, Dope, Abz and Mxjib have released two mixtapes, Grown Up and Roots, the latter includes their most successful single "Options" featuring UK rapper Tion Wayne.

Boasting members of Nigerian and Ghanaian heritage, the group have been able to establish a firm link between Africans in the diaspora and their homes.

The afro-bashment group originate from Hackney, East London. Five out of six members of the group all attended secondary school together, with Mojo being the exception, but all members grew up in the same area.

Two members, OGD and Kruddz, are the brothers of production wizard JAE5. The lauded UK producer is best known for his work with popular UK rapper J Hus, but he’s also responsible for most of NSG’s club and dance-ready production so far.

Labels have shown an interest in NSG, but the group has remained independent, aware of the value of doing things their own way.

NSG's ascent began when they dropped "Yo Darlin" in June of 2017, which became UK music video channel GRM Daily's fifth most-viewed video ever.

NSG transformed into a household name in 2019 after releasing bangers "OT Bop" and "Options" which made UK's top ten singles.

After those two UK Top 20 singles, follow up tunes "Ourself" and "Trust Issues" also both broke the UK Top 50.

In June 19 2020, NSG released their second mixtape, Roots which went off the charts at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leaders of the next wave, Roots signifies their adoration for their African heritage. NSG commands UK Afrobeats, fusing their Hackney roots, to the African fabric of their musical DNA, exuding through, in their confident versatility to take on any genre.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Excitement as UK group, NSG arrive in Kenya

Excitement as UK group, NSG arrive in Kenya

Singer B Classic goes after Sonie hours after breakup with Mulamwah

Singer B Classic goes after Sonie hours after breakup with Mulamwah

Jay-Z and Will Smith set to produce new documentary series

Jay-Z and Will Smith set to produce new documentary series

Lil Wayne under investigation after reportedly pulling gun on security guard

Lil Wayne under investigation after reportedly pulling gun on security guard

Mulamwah introduces new Girlfriend hours break Up with Carol Sonie [Photo]

Mulamwah introduces new Girlfriend hours break Up with Carol Sonie [Photo]

Mr Seed surprises wife with new Mazda Demio [Video]

Mr Seed surprises wife with new Mazda Demio [Video]

Alex Mwakideu opens up on salary, investments and private life

Alex Mwakideu opens up on salary, investments and private life

Zuchu makes history as Sukari becomes most watched song in 2021

Zuchu makes history as Sukari becomes most watched song in 2021

Photos of Mwalimu Rachel's new Mercedes Benz

Photos of Mwalimu Rachel's new Mercedes Benz

Trending

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo

Willy Paul apologizes to Kenyans on Behalf of Diana B

Willy Paul, Bahati and Diana Marua

Akothee’s message to daughter Rue as she graduates from Strathmore Uni

Rue Baby and Akothee

Ini Edo welcomes baby girl via surrogacy

Nollywood movie star Ini Edo [RaveMedia]